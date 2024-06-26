Maya Jama just styled a bikini top with flared trousers for a night out

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When it comes to sartorial style, Maya Jama is unmatched. When she’s not hosting Love Island in crochet mini dresses or attending front-row Louis Vuitton shows with her beau Stormzy in a matching velvet pyjama set, she can usually be found in curated casual looks, consisting of graphic t-shirts and skin-tight unitards.

Stepping out yesterday to attend The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London, Maya decided to trade in her usual on-duty mini dress go-to look for a 70s-inspired ensemble, complete with just the right amount of cheetah print.

© Getty I for one am obsessed with this look

Styling long flared trousers with a velvet triangle bikini top, a floaty cheetah print overshirt with long flowing sleeves and a set of black heeled boots, Maya effortlessly nailed the party dress code.

© Getty Her glam team need a raise

As the cherry on top of her already killer ensemble, Maya donned a thick headband in the same print as her shirt, letting her voluminous dark brunette locks roam free. She also made sure to sport this season's most obtainable accessory which has been pioneered recently by the likes of Rita Ora and Lily-Rose Depp, the midriff.

Earlier this year the thick headband came back into style with vengeance, donned on red carpets, the fashion week front row and on the city streets by those most stylish. After a few months, the trend subsided, leaving Maya Jama to bring it back into the zeitgeist just in time for those summer holidays when the last thing you want to think about is how to style your hair.

On another note, styling flared trousers is no easy task, however, Maya just proved there’s nothing in the fashion sphere that she can’t elevate, putting her at the top of our style podium once again.