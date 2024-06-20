Dakota Johnson proves these cool-girl white heels go with everything

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Hot off the heels (pun very much intended) of her recent Adidas and sheer tights combo Dakota Johnson is back on the fashion radar, this time proving that white, kitten-heeled slingbacks go with every ensemble.

Donning not one, but two seriously killer outfit ensembles yesterday the Madame Web actress chose to sport polar opposite outfit recipes to appear as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, perfectly embodied the “get a girl that can do both” statement, proving that she can do exactly that, all whilst holding millions of fans' attention on the world stage.

Personally, I will be recreating this look

The first stylish look was a curated casual look, consisting of a set of blue-toned baggy jeans, a crisp white baby tee which she layered underneath a button-up black cardigan and her favourite aforementioned white slingback heels. She accessorised her en-route-to-work look with a thin brown leather belt, a pair of sleek black cat eye sunglasses and bold gold hoops. She whisked her brunette locks up into a messy claw clip style, letting her bold bangs skim her sunglasses.

Her heels really do go with everything

For the second look of the day, Dakota decided to don the same stylish heels, this time swapping out her casual denim for an all-white suiting set which she layered over a form-fitting white bodysuit. To complete the look she took her pinned-back hair out of its clip, letting her long locks roam free in true french-girl style.

When it comes to versatile wardrobe items, Dakota just made a case for cute kitten heels, making it known that when you find a pair that's both comfortable and chic, you get a pair in every colour and wear with everything.

Although we’re yet to get an ID on her particular favourites, we have a sneaky suspicion that they’ll be a constant in her wardrobe rotation, so stay tuned…