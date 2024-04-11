Dua Lipa perfects 'no trousers' trend as she teases new song release

From her new and improved little black dresses to nailing the 'blokecore' trend, Dua Lipa's spring 2024 wardrobe is the ultimate proof that she's one of the most versatile fashion muses of the moment.

If the 28-year-old isn't donning a new look, she's bringing new music. And to promote her latest single Illusion which comes out today, she took the ever-popular 'no trousers' trend to new heights.

In behind-the-scenes images from the music video - which was shot in Barcelona at the swimming pool used for the 1992 Olympics - Dua stunned in a black loose-knit, long-sleeved layer paired with black thong pants and sheer tights underneath.

"The trend first made waves mid-last year, with Miu Miu making the first move, sending a model in a pair of beaded silk “panties” down the catwalk of their A/W 23 show," says Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott, "Since then the itty bitty micro mini’s trend has surged to stardom amongst the world's fashionable elite, sported by the likes of Bella Hadid while out and about on the NYC streets, Kendall Jenner on her Instagram and most recently by Kristen Stewart while out and about in NYC and Victoria Beckham on her Instagram."

The 'less is less' dress code is the way to go this season according to the fashion set (bad news for those of us who were relishing in the idea that low-rise waistlines were on their way out).

Hailey Bieber has petitioned for the return of the Kate Moss micro shorts, pairing her vivacious blue minis with a Balenciaga moto jacket, whilst Rita Ora also championed the classic hotpants wearing a denim pair with a graphic tee and statement earrings.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Minature shorts and micro bikinis are on the agenda for 2024

From outerwear to swimwear, a plethora of celebs from Kylie Jenner to Emly Ratajkowskwi have worn itsy bitsy bikinis with as little material as possible on tropical getaways this season.