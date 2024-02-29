The fashion set is reviving the ‘coastal cowgirl’ trend for 2024

Hot off the heels of Beyoncè’s latest western-inspired style era, the fashion set has been working hard in the shadows to reinvent one of summer's most notable trends, and as per usual, they’ve succeeded.

Re-introducing the ‘coastal cowgirl’ aesthetic.

What is the ‘coastal cowgirl’ aesthetic?

© Instagram / @kendalljenner Kenny is the queen of 'coastal cowgirl'

In need of a refresh? I don't blame you. Essentially the proof is in the pudding - or in this case, in the name. Think 'cowgirl visits Malibu beach' and you’re pretty much on the money. In essence, the trend takes all the notable and beloved aspects of the cowgirl craze but sprinkles it with a little beachside twist. Cowboy boots and hats are paired with crochet sundresses, mini shorts get a floral overhaul and bikinis and swimsuits are at the heart.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sydney is a known lover of western-inspired style

The trend was made famous mid-last year, donned by the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner and Lana Del Rey, all of which were likely inspired by Suki Waterhouse’s Prime Video hit, Daisy Jones & The Six.

Now, almost a year on from its initial inception in the fashion sphere, the term is trending once again, and it has a little something to do with; Beyoncè, the looming festival season, and warmer weather on the horizon. SilkFred’s Head Stylist, Megan Watkins agrees, saying:

“The cowgirl trend in 2024 has risen again but with a slight twist, thanks to factors such as Beyoncè's upcoming country-inspired Renaissance album, queen Shania Twain being announced as the headliner for BST Hyde Park and Pharrell Williams' Wild West style second menswear collection for Louis Vuitton.”

© Daniel Zuchnik Deborah Reyner Sebag layered her linens to make her 'coastal cowgirl' look more weather-appropriate at the Dior AW24 show in February

Over the last month, we’ve seen an influx of the aesthetic take to the fashion month streets, styled perfectly by the likes of Sarah Lysander, Deborah Reyner Sebag and Carla Ginola, all of which added a western spin to their Dior show ‘fits.

“This season is all about relaxed style with a high-fashion twist.” Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred

Though it may be a little too cold right now to embrace the full ‘coastal cowgirl’ aesthetic, many have been swapping out their bikinis for slip dresses, lace-detailed fringes, silk bandanas and floaty shorts. All I can say is that I hope this cowgirl resurgence sticks around for the UK summer ahead...