Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares unexpected detail on her thigh-split skirt, and you may have missed it
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares unexpected detail on her thigh-split skirt, and you may have missed it

The model and Rose Inc founder shared close-ups of her Paris Fashion Week outfit on Instagram

2 minutes ago
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren Ramsay
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley never fails to make our jaws drop with her no-nonsense, impeccably chic style agenda. 

The English model, beauty entrepreneur and wife of Jason Statham stepped out for the Valentino AW24 show on Monday during Paris Fashion Week, and proved once again why she's the ultimate style muse.

Now she has taken to Instagram to give us close-ups of her stunning slate grey outfit, and we are even more obsessed.

Rosie stunned at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week
Rosie stunned at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week

She stunned in a low-rise tailored midi skirt featuring a daring thigh-high split, paired with a cropped textured jumper to give the look an air of relaxation. She rounded it off with ivory court slingbacks to lengthen the legs and a handbag in a matching white-ish hue. 

Rosie shared a selfie wearing her fashion week 'fit
Rosie shared a selfie wearing her fashion week 'fit

It's all in the details when it comes to RHW taking her look from mega minimalism to elevated excellence. Sharing a close-up of her look from the show, she flaunts that the skirt possesses a vertical row of three butterflies down the thigh area of her skirt, to give the skirt striking detail.

She also shared her accessories combo
She also shared her accessories combo

Her outfit's compelling detailing feels bang on trend. Pierpaolo Piccioli's addition of butterflies is in keeping with the naturistic trends of late (including roses and other florals), whilst giving the insect - which is perhaps most commonly associated with Y2K - the most sophisticated of makeovers.

This was also proven by a look she donned in December. She wore a RHW signature ensemble including a slinky turtle neck knit dress, a pair of opaque black tights, a long-lined white coat from The Row, black sunglasses and a black crocodile skin bag.

View post on Instagram
 

But on her feet, she wore the quirkiest fishnet mesh boots that added interest to her effortlessly chic look. Mesh shoes have been the It-girl go-to since summer 2023 - from dazzling, eveningwear-approved embellished slip-ons to more formal and chic Mary Jane styles.

She will forever be our ultimate style icon.

