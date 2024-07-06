Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa is a sultry dream in fishnet tights and lace mini dress
Dua Lipa at the Met Gala© Getty

Dua Lipa is a sultry dream in fishnet tights and lace mini dress

The global superstar and Versace muse performed onstage in the ultimate It-girl outfit

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
8 minutes ago
It's been an incredible week for Dua Lipa who celebrated having her entire discography making it to the top 10 of the UK album charts, just a few days after headlining at Glastonbury

The British superstar and major style muse also performed at the Open'er festival in Poland on Thursday, and kindly treated us to some BTS shots of her impeccable outfit, and always it was utterly It-girl coded, proving exactly why she is one of our ultimate fashion icons...

The 28-year-old oozed sultry glamour in a v-neck wraparound dress that put an elevated twist on the classic LBD. Her black mini dress featured daring lace panelling and a thigh-high split. The pièce de résistance was her fishnet tights which gave her dress the ultimate popstar edge.

View post on Instagram
 

Donatella Versace shared an image of Dua's stellar look saying: "Happy Versace Friday."

Tiny all-black outfits and fishnet tights have become her sartorial stage go-to. To perform at Glasto last week she perfected punk glamour in a leather corseted top and mini skirt set from Chrome Hearts which, of course, was paired with her favourite hosiery. 

Dua Lipa in leather shorts on stage© Getty
Dua Lipa headlined on The Pyramid Stage wearing Chrome Hearts

Giving the LBD, AKA the crème de la crème of fashionable must-haves, a stylistic overhaul is Dua's bread and butter. Earlier this year she appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Adrian Lester and Justin Timberlake donning a ruched black midi dress that was quintessentially Schiaparelli, featuring a daring abstract chest cut out in the shape of a keyhole. 

Dua Lipa poses for an Instagram picture in a black dress with an abstract chest cut out and gold earrings.© Instagram / @dualipa
She stunned in a daring Schiaparelli dress

If wearing all-black and tights in summer is good enough for Dua Lipa, it's good enough for us too.

