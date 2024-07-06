Dua Lipa is a sultry dream in fishnet tights and lace mini dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It's been an incredible week for Dua Lipa who celebrated having her entire discography making it to the top 10 of the UK album charts, just a few days after headlining at Glastonbury.

The British superstar and major style muse also performed at the Open'er festival in Poland on Thursday, and kindly treated us to some BTS shots of her impeccable outfit, and always it was utterly It-girl coded, proving exactly why she is one of our ultimate fashion icons...

The 28-year-old oozed sultry glamour in a v-neck wraparound dress that put an elevated twist on the classic LBD. Her black mini dress featured daring lace panelling and a thigh-high split. The pièce de résistance was her fishnet tights which gave her dress the ultimate popstar edge.

Donatella Versace shared an image of Dua's stellar look saying: "Happy Versace Friday."

Tiny all-black outfits and fishnet tights have become her sartorial stage go-to. To perform at Glasto last week she perfected punk glamour in a leather corseted top and mini skirt set from Chrome Hearts which, of course, was paired with her favourite hosiery.

© Getty Dua Lipa headlined on The Pyramid Stage wearing Chrome Hearts

Giving the LBD, AKA the crème de la crème of fashionable must-haves, a stylistic overhaul is Dua's bread and butter. Earlier this year she appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Adrian Lester and Justin Timberlake donning a ruched black midi dress that was quintessentially Schiaparelli, featuring a daring abstract chest cut out in the shape of a keyhole.

© Instagram / @dualipa She stunned in a daring Schiaparelli dress

If wearing all-black and tights in summer is good enough for Dua Lipa, it's good enough for us too.