Selena Gomez's stunning dress gives Meghan Markle's favourite style a cool-girl makeover

Selena Gomez's current style file is a force to be reckoned with.

The 31-year-old singer, actress and beauty entrepreneur is flaunting the ultimate cool-girl chic sartorial agenda. From perfecting Parisian glamour to showing us new ways to wear florals, and stunning in Armani Privé at the Golden Globes, her outfits have been fashion-forward and sophisticated. Her wardrobe is projecting feelings of confidence and contentment, and we absolutely love to see it.

Now the Only Murders in The Building star has taken style cues from the Duchess of Sussex and stunned in a midi dress that gave Meghan's favourite neckline a 2024 makeover.

Selena stepped out in New York for the STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces premiere - the new Apple TV+ docu-series that follows the career of her OMITB co-star Steve Martin - wearing the chicest form-fitting off-the-shoulder black midi dress from Oscar de la Renta.

She finished the look off with sheer tights from Wolford, black platform heels from Christian Louboutin and dazzling diamond jewellery from Pasquale Bruni.

The elegant Bardot neckline is feminine, sophisticated and a royal staple style, and the Duchess of Sussex owns many outfits that elegantly show the shoulders. Her most notable include an Altuzarra two-piece donned at The Archewell Foundation's 2023 mental health summit, a classy cream bodysuit from Khaite that she wore to the Invictus Games 2022 and her Louis Vuitton 'revenge' dress from last year's Ripple of Hope gala.

Selena's dress possessed all the components of a classic and timeless LBD, but the addition of chunky bows across the neckline gave it the perfect modern It-girl touch.

The uber-feminine bow adornment is one to have on your radar for SS24: "Saccharine and stylish in equal parts, bows are still going strong this season," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin "All-encompassing tops and dresses are emerging, but if you're merely looking to dip your toe, ballet flats, decorated with shiny ribbons or slim, lace-like adornments, are the way to go."

