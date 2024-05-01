Selena Gomez is a 1950s bombshell in a polka dot mini dress to celebrate boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez will forever be a style icon in our eyes. Although she’s recently taken a back seat from performing sell-out shows, her wardrobe is clearly still filled with killer ensembles.

The Rare Beauty founder posted a seriously adorable Instagram series to her 428 million followers yesterday to congratulate her musical maven boyfriend Benny Blanco on his new cookbook Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends. Although the celebration was all about her beau, we take our eyes off the Love On singer’s 1950s-inspired mini dress.

MORE: Selena Gomez just unveiled a game-changing makeup must-have

RELATED: Selena Gomez's stunning dress gives Meghan Markle's favourite style a cool-girl makeover

© Instagram / @selenagomez It doesn't get cuter than this

The Disney actress' celebratory ensemble consisted of a bustier black and white halter neck polka dot mini dress with accenting silver buttons, a pair of sheer black tights and simple gold hoop earrings.

She paired her cutesy dress with a middle-parted, slicked-back low bun and a glowing face of what we can only assume is Rare Beauty products.

© Instagram / @alexachung A polka dot princess in action

The 50s housewife-esque polka dot style dress seems to be doing the rounds amongst the fashion set this spring, just a few weeks ago our style muse Alexa Chung shared an image of herself on holiday donning a similar maxi dress option.

© Instagram / @oliviarodrigo Olivia's paired her print with braids

Just days before Alexa’s polka-dot debut, songstress Olivia Rodrigo made a statement at Coachella in a red version of the same style dress.

Hello! Fashion's Style Writer Chloe Gallacher explains that “The polka-dot print was most popular in the 1950s, seen on everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Elizabeth Taylor. As it ebbs and flows throughout the seasons, this year it’s having a revival.”

We can’t say for certain but if Selena, Alexa and Olivia’s recent wardrobe choices are anything to go by, we have a sneaky suspicion that polka dot prints might just be this summer's most notable prints. Watch this space…