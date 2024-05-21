Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gigi Hadid just created her own limited-edition colourway of 2024's biggest It-trainer
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Gigi Hadid just created her own limited-edition colourway of 2024's biggest It-trainer

There's a new Samba colourway on the market but you'd better be quick because it's super exclusive...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
In all honesty, it was only a matter of time before Adidas' biggest fan Gigi Hadid secured herself a collab with the footwear giant, and now the wait is over.

Luckily for those of us who are on the hunt for a new summer sneaker and are fans of the Adidas Samba silhouette, Gigi has concocted a limited-edition variation in an ultra-bold colourway. 

Yellow and blue Adidas Samba shoes© Instagram / @guestinresidence
These would be perfect for summer

Launching under the watchful eye of Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand Guest in Residence, the limited-edition style is a homage to the brand’s colour identity. Consisting of a bright sunflower yellow base, electric blue stripes and a camel-toned gum sole, the kicks are set to be hot property amongst Samba stans, fashion gurus and It-girls alike. 

A photo of yellow and blue Adidas Samba's in their box© Instagram / @guestinresidence
Name a more perfect colour combo...

For this collaboration, the cultivated duo decided to swap out the metallic gold "SAMBA" lettering near the ankle of the shoe to read "21 BOND STREET", nodding to the address of the new official Guest In Residence store in New York City. 

Gigi Hadid poses in a bikini and sneakers for her brand Guest In Residence© Instagram / @guestinresidence
Peep the various colourways in the background

As we all know, Gigi is a huge Adidas footwear fan and is more often than not seen sporting various styles from the brand while both on and off-duty. Most recently she was spotted donning forest green and baby blue pair to promote the Guest In Residence new summer collection. Before that, she was spotted on a Whole Foods run, donning a red and white colourway, then just weeks before that she decided on a brown and yellow pair to complete her ensemble for lunch with Bradley Cooper.

Adidas Samba's in yellow and blue © Instagram/ @guestinresidence
Samba stans this one's for you

At the moment the collab is only available to win in a competition via the brand's website. (Run, don't walk.) But the chances that fans will demand Gigi to make them available for public sale is higher than high, so let’s at least try to be patient.

