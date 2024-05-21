Gigi Hadid just created her own limited-edition colourway of 2024's biggest It-trainer

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



In all honesty, it was only a matter of time before Adidas' biggest fan Gigi Hadid secured herself a collab with the footwear giant, and now the wait is over.

Luckily for those of us who are on the hunt for a new summer sneaker and are fans of the Adidas Samba silhouette, Gigi has concocted a limited-edition variation in an ultra-bold colourway.

© Instagram / @guestinresidence These would be perfect for summer

Launching under the watchful eye of Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand Guest in Residence, the limited-edition style is a homage to the brand’s colour identity. Consisting of a bright sunflower yellow base, electric blue stripes and a camel-toned gum sole, the kicks are set to be hot property amongst Samba stans, fashion gurus and It-girls alike.

© Instagram / @guestinresidence Name a more perfect colour combo...

For this collaboration, the cultivated duo decided to swap out the metallic gold "SAMBA" lettering near the ankle of the shoe to read "21 BOND STREET", nodding to the address of the new official Guest In Residence store in New York City.

© Instagram / @guestinresidence Peep the various colourways in the background

As we all know, Gigi is a huge Adidas footwear fan and is more often than not seen sporting various styles from the brand while both on and off-duty. Most recently she was spotted donning forest green and baby blue pair to promote the Guest In Residence new summer collection. Before that, she was spotted on a Whole Foods run, donning a red and white colourway, then just weeks before that she decided on a brown and yellow pair to complete her ensemble for lunch with Bradley Cooper.

© Instagram/ @guestinresidence Samba stans this one's for you

At the moment the collab is only available to win in a competition via the brand's website. (Run, don't walk.) But the chances that fans will demand Gigi to make them available for public sale is higher than high, so let’s at least try to be patient.