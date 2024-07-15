Simone Biles' most stylish gymnastics outfits of all time

With just a few weeks until the world's most acclaimed athletes head to Paris to compete in the 2024 Olympics, our fashion-obsessed minds can’t help but wait in anticipation to see what the teams are about to sport on the world stage, particularly USA gymnastic heavyweight, Simone Biles.

Simone quickly rose to fame around the world back in 2013, when at just 16 years old, she secured two gold medals at the Antwerp Championship. Soon after in 2016, she competed in her first Olympic games, where she took first place in the all-around, team, vault, and floor exercises. Aside from being named one of the world's best gymnasts, the world also noticed that stylistic identity was high on Simone's list of priorities, leaving fans of both the sport and fashion infatuated with the now 27-year-old.

From her recent bedazzled U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trial one piece to her all-blue gold medal-winning ensemble, we take a look at some of the gymnast’s most iconic floor ‘fits of all time

1/ 8 © Getty U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, 2024 Dressed to impress in a blue, white and red leotard, Simone rocked the Team USA uniform to compete in the floor exercise during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials earlier this year.

2/ 8 © Getty Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, 2023 Simone donned a vibrant purple leotard encrusted with diamantes to secure her multiple gold medals at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

3/ 8 © Getty Antwerpen Gymnastics: World Championships, 2023 Simone paired her racy red USA ensemble with a stack of stud earrings and a high bun to compete at the Antwerpen Gymnastics: World Championships back in 2023.

4/ 8 © Getty World Champions Centre Warms Up, 2023 Simone matched her purple hair bow to her sleeveless ombre purple leotard for World Champions Centre Warms Up back in 2023. She also opted for a subtle French tip, almond-shaped manicure to tie the whole look together.

5/ 8 © Getty 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, 2023 Bold blue was the dress code for the 2023 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Simone's longsleeved leotard features a v-neck with dark blue trim, sheer sleeves and hundreds of rhinestones dotted throughout.

6/ 8 © Getty U.S. Gymnastics Championships, 2023 Taking out third place in the uneven bars competition, Simone donned a seriously chic black turtleneck leotard, adorned with rhinestone leaves in a crisis cross pattern.

7/ 8 © Getty Gold Over America Tour, 2021 Looking like a real-life shiny gold trophy, Simone chose a metallic gold and white sheer sleeves unitard with diamante encrusted goats on the front during the Gold Over America Tour in 2021.