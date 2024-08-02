Oxfam launches catwalk competition for its LFW show

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Pardon the cliché, but if you have a passion for fashion, then listen up.

Oxfam has announced its exciting new catwalk competition with the chance for one lucky winner to join celebrities on the London Fashion Week runway.

As part of Oxfam’s Second Hand September campaign, the organisation is once again kicking off London Fashion Week with its show Style for Change on September 12 with a number of famous faces as well as one lucky member of the public.

The show, which calls for people to “Dress for the world you want, for everyone, everywhere,” has previously featured the likes of celebrities including It-Brit Miquita Oliver, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, supermodel Erin O'Connor and sustainable fashion activist Brett Staniland.

© Getty Miquita Oliver on the catwalk in red sequins during Oxfam's Fashion Fighting Poverty Show © Getty Love Island's Tasha Ghouri leans into Eighties party-girl glamour on the runway for Oxfam Fashion Fighting Poverty Show

Second Hand Clothes Ambassador, Miquita Oliver, who took to the runway the catwalk last year for the charity’s Fighting Poverty event at The Vinyl Factory1 during London Fashion Week, said: “London Fashion Week is something I love attending, but there is something extra special about being on the Oxfam runway.”

“It meant so much to me to take part in the show last year because second hand clothes are my way of life. I’ve always bought clothes from charity shops so to be able to be part of Oxfam’s show in my favourite kind of clothes was wonderful.”

The Miss Me? podcast host added: “I hope lots of people enter the amazing competition to join this year’s much-loved guests on the runway and to help spread the message that second hand is far from second best.”

© Getty Lottie Moss channelling Sharon Tate backstage before hitting the runway at the Oxfam Fashion Fighting Poverty Catwalk Show in 2019

For those who miss out on the coveted catwalk spot, there’s still the chance to dress the part as all looks featured on the runway will be auctioned online after the show.

How to apply

For the chance to walk in this star-studded iconic fashion show – and be dressed by renowned stylist and former British Vogue editor Bay Garnett in the finest selection of pre-loved clothing, entrants are asked to post an image on Instagram showing how they ‘dress for the world’ they want in their favourite second-hand outfit, with the tags @oxfamgb @oxfamshops #SecondHandSeptember #FoundInOxfam.

The competition runs from August 2 until September 2, when the best styled outfit will be chosen by Oxfam’s judging panel, including researcher, writer and expert in ethical fashion, Dr Sass Brown, and actress, content creator and podcaster, Sarel Madziya. Entrants must be aged 18 and over to apply.