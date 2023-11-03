Iris Law just made tartan tights a thing

We saw the cross-checkered pattern on and off the Fashion Month runway earlier this year. Burberry, Chopova Lowena and Henrik Vibskov were just a few fashion houses to use the traditional Scottish plaid print.

Tartan print in many forms has been championing the fashion world for decades, but with the introduction of modern innovation, the options are quite literally endless when it comes to adorning patterns and prints onto fabrics and garments. One being that of the patterned tight.







© Karwai Tang Iris sporting a tartan look on the Burberry runway

In a TikTok shared yesterday by Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s model daughter, Iris Law, she can be seen wearing a pair of tartan tights whilst on set shooting for D.Repubblica. The stand-out accessory altered something in our brain chemistry and sent the tartan print tights soaring to number one on our fashion lust list.

Although Miss Law was sporting the tights for an editorial shoot, traditionally a place where fashion boundaries are pushed to the limits, we think they have a place in the everyday wardrobe too.

In the video, Iris is seen wearing a pair of red and blue tartan-printed tights paired with a red and orange matching tartan jumper, a furry skirt and black ankle boots. We of course swoon for this look, however understand that it might not be everyone’s cup of tea for the everyday. We can’t help but imagine those tartan tights under an electric blue mini skirt and colour-blocked jumper or as an extra layer under a pair of ripped blue jeans, worn out and about as an everyday look.

© Instagram Iris sporting a pair of printed knee-high socks

Iris is known to sport tights and knee-high stockings in many of her fashion-forward looks. From lacey white numbers to black stripey standouts, Iris Law is giving hosiery a new lease on life, and we are here for it.

As the weather begins to chill, tights are a staple for many but this season we’re taking a leaf out of Iris’ book and are investing in fun prints. Black opaques will always have their place, but for now, we’re channelling bright and bold.