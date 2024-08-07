Cate Blanchett's spoon top has to be seen to be believed

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just when we thought the fashion set couldn’t surprise us any more (we’re looking at you JW Anderson frog shoes), Cate Blanchett steps out in a halterneck top made entirely out of silver spoons.

The Oscar winner wore the look to attend the Los Angeles premiere for her new film Borderlands, a silverscreen adaptation of the best-selling video game ofthe same name.

© Getty The actress served up cutlery chic with her red carpet outfit choice

Arguably the safest cutlery choice to wear (knives and forks may irk Health and Safety), Cate’s silver spoon look was crafted by sustainable Swedish fashion house Hodakova and made from 102 vintage spoons, sourced from the Swedish countryside.

The Carol star paired her striking British grandmother-approved top with a set of sleek, tailored black trousers also from Hodakova, a chunky Louis Vuitton silver ring and a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps from Paul Andrew.

The Hollwood veteran called upon her go-to stylist Elizabeth Stewart for the occasion, the same name behind most of Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain and Amanda Seyfreid’s iconic looks. In an Instagram post shared by Elizabeth, she described the look as one “Grandma would be proud of” continuing on to note that the creator behind the look, Ellen Hodakova Larsson “is dedicated to building a fully sustainable fashion house and changing the conversation of what sustainable fashion means today.”

© Getty The fresh-faced actress kept her glam minimal

For glam, the Australian actress chose to let her blonde bob roam free with her natural wavy hair texture adding volume. Her makeup was simple, keeping all emphasis on her custom spoon creation, choosing a nude shade lip and a light layer of foundation.

© Getty Cate Blanchett hit the streets of NYC in a Seventies-inspired denim-look, suede ensemble

The killer red carpet look comes just days after Cate single-handedly brought back the divisive 2000s belt trend, pairing a Brandon Maxwell denim twinset with a wide belt, complete with a horizontal tortoiseshell heart emblem and a chocolate brown strap.

At 55 years old, Cate has been in the industry for 20 years, starring in her first leading role back in 1994. In that time, the Hollywood great has witnessed all of fashion's weird, wacky and sometimes cringe-worthy aesthetics, making her a red carpet veteran on all accounts - and she’s clearly not stopping anytime soon.