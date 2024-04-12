7 cool-girl alternatives to florals you need to try this spring

As the weather gets warmer and we transition into spring, we can’t wait to bring out our floaty dresses and chunky sandals. There’s no denying that as soon as the sun starts to come out we all get a little over-excited and go all out with our clothing choices - sometimes forgetting the jacket is a bit too optimistic.

As we all know, thanks to Miranda Priestly, florals for spring are certainly not groundbreaking. In fact, the time may have come where the print is officially on its way out. It ebbs and flows each year and the the truth of the matter is that there are cooler alternatives to the trusted floral. We know, we never thought we’d say it either.

This year, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to alternative prints for florals. We’ve rounded up the seven best for you to choose from.

Stripes

© Instagram/@bentheliem We love the contrasting stripes styled together

There’s something about stripes that feels inherently chic. It will never go out of style and each season we’re seeing different iterations of them. Don’t be afraid to mix different kinds of stripes in one look, or use it as you would a neutral when dressing for its versatility.

Fruit

Following the tomato-girl trend that was huge last summer, the fruit salad prints aren’t slowing down any time soon. We’re loving this fun and playful print and it will be a must-have in our summer wardrobes. Surely this counts as one of our five-a-day, right?

Animal

© Instagram/@orion_scott We love how Orion's added a detachable collar

This season, animal print is back with a bang. Leopard, zebra, cheetah, snake - it’s all out animal kingdom going on. Take inspo from our Fashion Features Writer, Orion Scott, and incorporate animal print into your wardrobe with one key item which can be paired with numerous different outfits.

Ombré

We’ve moved on from tie-dye and have embraced ombré for a sleek alternative. The print allows for bright colour clashing, or if this isn’t for you, opt for more subtle colourways to bring it into your style.

Bold Visuals

© Instagram / @temiotedola A co-ord is an effortlessly chic put-together look

We’ve seen a big rise in bold visual prints emerging, from island settings to fun motifs. For inspo, look to Casablance or Alemais on how to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe. This is definitely a print for the maximalist dresser.

Patchwork

A firm favourite and not just reserved for winter, patchwork prints add a fun element to any look. We love something a bit quirky like this Reformation tropical printed patchwork number. Pair it with simpler accessories and pull out colours from the print to tie it all together.

Gingham

© Instagram / @maria_serra The cute collar breaks up the all-over gingham print

Get picnic ready in more than one sense of the word - the beloved gingham is the ultimate go-to summer print. Its cute, cheerful checks in a bright hue are the perfect piece to instantly lift your mood. It's one of those prints that never goes out of style, so you’ll be reaching for it year after year, we love a sustainable element.

We don't know about you, but we're more than ready to embrace eclectic prints and vivd hues in preparation for summer.



