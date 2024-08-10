Blake Lively’s bustier Versace gown is giving prom girl glamour

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Forever oscillating between Upper East Side glamour and bohemian effortlessness, Blake Lively’s style continues to spark conversation.

The actress has stylishly thrown herself into her press tour for her latest film It Ends With Us, serving up a buffet of looks for onlookers to devour. From Oscar de la Renta gowns to dazzling Dauphinette concoctions, there’s little ground the Gossip Girl icon hasn’t covered.

Atelier Versace has almost single-handedly kept Blake’s couture wardrobe afloat, providing an array of archival pieces for the actress to toy with. Her fairycore-coded corseted number springs to mind, courtesy of the brand’s SS23 collection.

© Getty The actress wore a baroque gown by Atelier Versace

Once again looking to the prestigious Italian fashion house for inspiration, the 36-year-old attended a photocall during the premiere of the film in Copenhagen, sporting Atelier Versace for all to see and, considering the weightiness of the garment, hear.

MORE: An ode to Blake Lively's power-clash style: From garden party glamour to 'cowgirl-core'

RELATED: What to wear to a garden party in 2024: 10 super chic outfit ideas

Blake wore a decadent gown hailing from the brand’s SS18 couture collection. Featuring a boned bodice crafted from clusters of crystals and sheer panels, the dress merged Disney drama with whimsy romance.

© Getty Blake was joined by her co-star Isabela Ferrer for the Copenhagen premiere of It Ends With Us

A swirling baroque print in hues of lilac and gold adorned the train of the gown, delicately contrasting the jagged embellished breastplate of the bustier top.

A series of crystal-clad bangles coiled up the star’s arm, echoing the violet-metallic colour scheme of the Versace creation.

© Getty Blake Lively attended the afterparty for It Ends With Us in Atelier Versace

Blake opted for a honied beauty blend. A sun-kissed complexion complemented a pale pink lip and a soft smokey eye, her go-to palette of choice. She wore her golden locks down loose yet clipped to the side in what can only be described as a Noughties pop princess move.

Blake was joined on the red carpet by her co-star, Irish-Puerto Rican actress Isabela Ferrer. Isabela turned out a more understated but equally as opulent outfit, slipping into a jet black gown peppered with glistening crystals and complete with an elegant low scoop back.

MORE: Blake Lively is a Marabou Barbie in plumes of rainbow feathers

RELATED: Where are the Gossip Girl Cast now?

The star’s wardrobe is a true masterclass in distinctive dressing. Clearly, Serena van der Woodsen’s eclectic costume set her up for success early on.