Beyoncé just put a seriously sultry spin on the grandma-chic dress code

It’s highly unlikely that you’ll find a grandma in this world who doesn’t have a cupboard in their dining room filled to the brim with lace table clothes, a lacquered wood table adorned with doilies and a china teapot constantly refilled with English breakfast.

Decedent lace trim and crochet will forever be synonymous with the baby-boomer generation but like all great aesthetics, the fashion set of 2024 is making it their mission to propel it into the zeitgeist with Beyoncé leading the pack.

Posting earlier today to her 313 million Instagram followers, Queen Bey put an ultra-stylish spin on the grandma-chic aesthetic, donning an all-white cutout crochet jumpsuit, complete with a matching veil.

She paired the doily-looking ‘fit which would be perfect for alternative brides-to-be with a set of statement drop earrings and a pair of strappy white heels laced up around her ankles.

© Instagram / @beyonce Everything about this look is perfection

Posing on a chair made from deer antlers, the Texas Hold ‘Em singer wore the ensemble to promote her newly released whiskey brand, SirDavis.

Crochet on a whole has been doing the round amongst the fashion set all summer. Spotted on a sunshine holiday escape last week, Alexa Chung paired a set of mini crochet shorts with a knit jumper and head scarf while on the recent season of Love Island, Maya Jama wore a white crochet look, not too dissimilar from Queen Beys, to host an evening in the villa. Before that, the queen of New York City street style Emily Ratajkowski paired a matching skirt and off-the-shoulder shirt co-ord together to walk her dog Colombo.

© Instagram / @beyonce We can't get enough of the matching veil

H! Fashion’s style writer Chloe Gallacher explains that we have the return of Chloé and their boho-chic runway looks to thank for the trend, "we’ve seen a rise in the trend already and anticipate more for summer. Think fringing and frills but a more mature take than we’ve previously witnessed."

If you’re one of the lucky ones who are currently wondering what to pack for your next summer getaway, take a leaf out of Beyoncé’s book and indulge in a crochet look of your own for the occasion.