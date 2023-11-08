Nicola Peltz's fluffy Gucci wedges are 2023’s most bizarre shoe

There is no denying that Nicola Peltz has one of the most impressive and varied style agendas right now.

Whether she’s donning a Y2K-approved ensemble, championing her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s eponymous brand or wearing 2023’s favourite cool-girl accessories, her wardrobe spans a plethora of aesthetics and she absolutely nails them all.

Adding to her impressive sartorial roster, she shared an image on Instagram after swimming with some friends. Of course, Nicola had to school us in post-swim dressing and paired her white towel and dripping wet hair with the most bizarre Gucci wedges we’ve ever seen.

MORE: Nicola Peltz proves she is a Victoria Beckham superfan in Posh Spice T-shirt

READ: We over analysed Victoria Beckham's ‘Beckham’ Netflix series wardrobe

Nicola shared the selfie on Instagram

Nicola wore the ‘Shearling Elea Platform Slide Wedge Sandals’ that quite literally do what they say on the tin. Combining the classic slider with a ‘cheugy’ peep toe wedged sandals, her fluorescent green shoes are made of completely shearling material, featuring a contrasting hot pink insole and matching logo.

The bizarre shoe demonstrates Nicola’s ability to push boundaries with her fashion choices yet still look effortlessly cool.

MORE: Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz are fashion twins at dinner in Miami

READ: Sofia Richie just wore the coolest Lionel Richie graphic tee, and now we want one

Nicola's bizarre Gucci sliders

The ‘ugly’ shoe has come back with a vengeance for 2023. Think JW Anderson’s cult-adored frog mules owned by the likes of Alexa Chung and Mia Regan, the influencer favourite Birkenstock clogs that are painstakingly difficult to get a hold of, Crocs - the OG ugly shoe brand who has just released a collaboration with McDonald's, Naomi Campbell's Loewe balloon shoes, to name a few.

Nicola’s bizarre shoes are an acquired taste, to say the least. But love them or hate them, if a wacky shoe is approved look by Nicola Peltz, it's approved by us too.