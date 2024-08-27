Katie Holmes' kitten heel mules are a divisive shoewear statement

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The last time Katie Holmes was spotted out and about, she was sporting Miu Miu’s ever-popular studded ballet flats, which hailed from the brand’s spring/summer 2016 collection.

A highly palatable silhouette, the shoes indicated that the actress was a fan of evergreen slip-ons. That was until Monday, when Katie was pictured arriving at the screening of Pieces of April in New York.

The 2003 film starring the actress follows protagonist April, played by Katie, as she attempts to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner for her estranged family. The feature premiered at the Sundance Film Festival that year.

© Getty Katie Holmes arriving at the screening of Pieces of April in NYC

For the outing, the Dawson’s Creek star slipped into Rachel Comey’s ‘Vard Shirt,’ featuring a forest green, crinkled textured backdrop peppered with crimson rose blooms and a mock neckline. She paired the blouse with some barrel leg black jeans, leading the eye down to her transitional shoewear choice.

Katie once again championed the designer by wearing the brand’s ‘Cassis’ mules in a dark indigo hue. Crafted from foil-finished leather in a radiant ‘Ottanio,’ palette, the backless slip-ons showcase a petite heel and metallic touch.

The actress housed her daytime essentials in A.P.C’s ‘Grace’ bag in a small silhouette, complete with black snake print finish and a gold metal clasp.

© Getty The actress wore pieces by American brand Rachel Comey

She wore her brunette hair down loose in a straightened style and opted for a natural makeup blend.

Rachel Comey is another addition to Katie’s luxury archive. The label is a New York-based fashion brand celebrated for its modern, artful designs with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability. Unique textures, bold silhouettes, and everyday luxury form the foundation of Comey’s designs, which emphasise craftsmanship, comfort and effortless style.

Katie has been busy poring over her sartorial archives. Last week, she leaned into her signature retro aesthetic by wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit that blended Eighties worker chic and Nineties off-duty cool.