CFDA Awards: The 11 Best Dressed Guests

A galaxy of stars descended on the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Monday for the CDFA Fashion Awards, presented by Sarah Jessica Parker for 2023. The fashion set schooled us in wearing some of this season's biggest trends including reds, browns, see-through dressing and the 'no trousers' look.

From Kim Kardashian channelling Pamela Anderson to Emily Ratajkowski in a cream mini dress, Gwyneth Paltrow nailing quiet luxury and Vanessa Hudgens oozing modern ballroom glamour, the party season fashion inspo was at an all-time high..

What is the CDFA?

The Council of Fashion Designers of America is a not-for-profit association founded in 1962 and has around 500 members consisting of American fashion, jewellery and accessories designers.

Fashion's best-dressed guests at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023:

Kim Kardashian

© Taylor Hill Kim Kardashian

Kim oozed gothic glam in a halterneck leather dress from Chrome Hearts adorned with crosses. She also recreated Pamela Anderson's iconic messy bun.

Anne Hathaway

© WWD Anne Hathaway

After donning double denim on the red carpet, Anne wore the most daring dress of the evening. She donned a showstopping red lace dress from Rodarte, nailing the see-through dressing trend.

Emily Ratajkowski

© Taylor Hill Emily Ratajkowski

Not one to shy away from an ultra short hem, EmRata wore a cream, pleated one-sleeve dress from Tory Burch's SS24 collection paired with a Brilliant Earth bracelet.

Gwyneth Paltrow

© Kevin Mazur Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth epitomised party season quiet luxury in a turtleneck top paired with a satin maxi skirt with an ultra-high waist, creating the illusion of longer legs. The look from Goop's G Label was paired with De Beers jewellery and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Leni Klum

© Taylor Hill Leni Klum

Heidi Klum's stylish daughter nailed the underwear as outerwear trend in a corset-style bandeau top paired with a satin red maxi skirt from Hellssy's SS24 collection.

Karlie Kloss

© Taylor Hill Karlie Kloss

The supermodel wore a Thom Browne tube dress featuring statement shoulder pads, paired with monochromatic court pumps and a black and gold bag.

Serena Williams

© Taylor Hill Serena Williams

Serena wore s fitted sequin gown from Thom Browne paired with a statement diamond choker and dramatic balloon sleeves.

Emma Weymouth

© Taylor Hill Emma Weymouth

Emma stunned in a glamorous gold dress with a daring thigh-high split. An opulent makeup look by Charlotte Tilbury artist Alex Rutkopvskiy amped up the elegance.

Vanessa Hudgens

© Kevin Mazur Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical icon put a dark spin on the ballroom gown in a plunge-neck black dress with a thigh-high split from Vera Wang. She paired it with leather opera gloves and black chunky peep-toe platforms.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

© Taylor Hill Nicky Hilton Rothschild

The Hilton sister wore a showstopping Alice + Olivia gown in this autumn's hottest hue.

La La Anthony

© Taylor Hill La La Anthony

La La schooled us in wearing the 'no trousers' trend on special occasions. She wore the chicest, strapless satin brown bodysuit paired with black tights and a floor-length matching satin cape. Her entire outfit was a custom look from Saint Sintra.