Jennifer Lopez stuns in opinion-dividing green and pink outfit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Ever heard of dopamine dressing?

If not, it's the concept that wearing bold, brightly coloured outfits can have a positive impact on our mood, our outlook and the way we feel.

If, like Jennifer Lopez, we were also going through a divorce process, we'd also try our hand at wearing outfits that bring us a glimpse of joy and happiness.

Yesterday the singer-turned-actress, alcoholic beverage entrepreneur, beauty brand founder and everything in between, shared a video on Instagram with her 251m followers, pouring a Margherita from her brand Delola.

For the occasion, she donned a blinding green shirt dress, complete with a pink floral layer under the cuffs. A fuschia pink Dior belt, a matching Valentino shoulder bag and dramatic rose-hued 70s-esque square sunglasses completed her cheerful look.

MORE: How to nail dopamine dressing in 2024

"Dopamine dressing is a rebellion against the mundane," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "It’s your inner child playing dress-up but with the power of a grown-up’s credit card." As dangerous as that may seem, the act of dressing joyfully is a form of self-care. A one-way ticket to banking a better day.

"Neon pink suits and glitter-clad heels may automatically spring to mind when contemplating dopamine dressing, but the philosophy isn’t just for the extroverts. Dopamine-inducing attire comes in all shapes in sizes, from a cherry red scrunchie or a chunky gold necklace to an unmissable jolt of colour via a tulle Molly Goddard concoction."

© Instagram/@jlo Who said pink and red was a fashionfaux pas?

Though she nails the minimalistic aesthetic, colour blocking in its chicest form is her bread and butter. Last week she stunned in a light pink cotton summer dress, paired with a deep crimson velvet bow around her waist. Gucci's patent red 'Signoria' slingback heels and a matching 'Jackie' bag from the brand completed her vibrant ensemble.

As the skies turn grey and the rain pours this autumn, why not cheer yourself up with a dopamine-inducing outfit like Jennifer's?