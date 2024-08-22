Maya Jama dazzles in sheer crystal-drip dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Today officially marks the end of the Leo spell for 2024, and Maya Jama is heading out of her astrological season with a bang.

The Love Island presenter, who celebrated her 30th birthday last week, shared a reflective series of never-before-seen images on Instagram from her It-girl encoded celebrations. And, of course, the outfits on display were as daring and eclectic as ever.

Ensembles with a rebellious edge are Maya's bread and butter: gaping cut-outs, curve-cradling silhouettes and Y2K street style attire for nights out. She can truly do it all. Her summer outfits have been second to none, from her 30th party leather mini dress by Di Petsa to schooling us in making crochet Wimbledon-appropriate, and her latest look is It-girl glamour personified.

© Instagram /@mayajama Maya matched with her friend in a sheer crystal mini dress

Within her carousel captioned: "Are you even a Leo if you don’t celebrate your birthday all month?" Maya stunned in a crystal drip dress by GDCS. The sheer mini featured an asymmetrical neckline, major sculpted cut-outs and translucent, multicoloured material that allowed her Barbie-pink sequinned bikini to shine through.

The pièce de résistance was the chunky, hand-applied crystal adornments that put a spin on summer sartorial sparkles.

Crystal dresses and sequins for summer have been scattered in plentiful supply this season, putting a S/S spin on the classic party trend - take Dua Lipa is Gucci rhinestones and Heidi Klum in a Swarovski encrusted maxi as perfect examples. But we've seen a pattern of similar style dresses that are adorned from head-to-toe.

Maya's sheer mini, however, offers an abstract and interesting take that features fewer crystals but with the same amount of impact. However, her dress was designed by Giuliano Calza at GDCS - a brand recognised for its avant-garde take on coveted trends, so are we really surprised that her dress is eye-catching yet effortlessly glamorous?