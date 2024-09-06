Emily Ratajkowski’s ruffled pink blouse is so romantic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Going on a romantic date night this weekend but have absolutely no idea what to wear? Fear not, fashion's favourite street style maven Emily Ratajkowski’s got you.

The model, muse and host of the High Low with EmRata podcast just shared a seriously stylish Instagram story and her dreamy plush pink top is the perfect date night delight.

© Instagram/@emrata EmRata nailed the casual cool dress code in her recent selfie snap

Posting to her 29.8m Instagram followers yesterday, the new face of Kurt Geiger posed for a selfie in a blue-toned bathroom, donning an ethereal ruffled long-sleeve top.

In true it-girl fashion, Em styled the button-up blouse with only two buttons done up to show off her toned midriff and added a sleek, patent black shoulder bag. Accessory-wise Emily kept things subtle, swapping out her usual personalised necklace stack for a simple gold chain choker.

© Getty Name a more stylish duo than Emily and her dog Colombo

Though the ID of EmRata’s blush pink blouse is yet to be revealed, the A-list name is a known lover of mixing high street brands with designer labels to create obtainable street style looks. Just a few weeks ago she stepped out on the NYC streets in a Y2K-approved striped collared crop top from Mango, styling it with a pair of red wine-hued yoga pants and a set of yellow sunglasses.

Emiliy’s understated romantic look comes just days after she was spotted attending the Proenza Schouler show during NYFW in a set of slouchy white knee-high boots, a midi skirt and a black crop top.

Jeans and a cute top for all occasions has forever been a go-to dress code amongst fashion girls for as long as we can remember. Easy to style, comfortable and just the right amount of dressy, cute tops like Emily’s will forever be on trend.