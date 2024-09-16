Phoebe Dynevor is a denim dream in high-waisted mom jeans

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When it comes to off-duty fashion choices, Phoebe Dynevor can do no wrong.

The Bridgerton actress regularly shares snippets of her life away from the Regency-style Netflix set, offering her loyal legion of followers exclusive access into her ethereal wardrobe.

On Monday, the 29-year-old posted a carousel of high summer snaps via social media, which spanned cute coffee dates with Daisy Edgar-Jones to sun-soaked parties by the bay.

© Instagram/Phoebe Dynevor Phoebe made a case for Eighties mom jeans

In one of the images, Phoebe paired a white V-neck, corset-style tank top with some high-waisted mom jeans in a light, acid wash finish.

She wore her caramel-coloured hair down loose and opted for a natural makeup look for the casual evening soirée spent with friends. A glowing complexion, a lick of lipliner, gently brushed brows and a flutter of mascara culminated in a glowing beauty palette.

© Instagram/Phoebe Dynevor The actress was joined by close friend Daisy Edgar-Jones

The actress accessorised in a minimalist manner, adding a pair of small, silver hoops to her nonchalant look.

Meanwhile, close friend and fellow Hollywood insider Daisy was pictured wearing a navy-cream striped V-neck knit, coolly layered over a crisp white tee. She wore her dark hair down loose, showing off her beloved choppy bangs which framed her face.

© Instagram/Phoebe Dynevor Her partner Cameron Fuller also starred in the sweet summer homage

The pair enjoyed a day together at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, trading in their respective work sets for another, slightly more otherworldy one.

Subsequent photos from the post showcased Phoebe in a draped white gown surrounded by family and friends, in addition to a forest green sweatshirt paired with some slouchy shorts.

She was joined for the summer by her fiancé Cameron Fuller. An actor, Cameron has starred in several shows over the years, including The Last Ship. Insecure, Into the Dark and The Goldbergs.

The pair were first linked in March 2023 and made their couple debut at the EE BAFTA Film Awards Dinner.