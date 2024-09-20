Why I think Margot Robbie's 'authentic' The Sims movie could be a bigger hit than Barbie

Margot Robbie has just been made the face of Chanel No.5, but has found time to spare it seems. Electronic Arts (aka: EA Games) has officially confirmed that a film adaptation of their bestselling game The Sims is in development, with the Aussie actress attached as a producer.

The movie, produced under Robbie's production company LuckyChap, aims to capture the essence of the beloved game and serve as a tribute to joy that players have experienced since the game was first released in 2000. Her involvement follows the success of Barbie, the stakes are high, and EA has teased that the movie will be "a nod to all of the amazing play and creation and fun that people have had over the last 25 years within The Sims."

The Sims holds a special place in gaming history as one of the best-selling simulation games ever, with close to 200 million copies sold globally. Fans have eagerly awaited news of a film adaptation, which was first announced in March, along with Robbie's attachment as producer. After the groundbreaking success of Barbie, there’s huge anticipation for this project.

© Stuart C. Wilson Margot Robbie created a cultural phenomenon with her live-action Barbie movie

I for one am convinced The Sims could be an even bigger hit than Barbie at the box office. When I first played The Sims at 10, it was like stepping into a grown-up world where I could be anyone I wanted. I could wear all the wild clothes my mum would never let me, design my dream house, and basically be whoever I wanted. Want to be a rockstar, or just sip coffee in a chic outfit? No problem From building my dream house and landing my dream job—it was pure, unapologetic escapism, and I was hooked.

It gave me the freedom to create and explore life in a way Barbie never could, and that nostalgia is still palpable. And I’m not alone—according to Game World Observer, The Sims 4 has been played by over 70 million people globally, thanks to EA’s move to make it free-to-play in 2022. Unlike Barbie, The Sims taps into a much wider and more diverse audience. It’s not just a game; many, it sparked an interest in creativity, design, and in my case technology. With such a massive, loyal fan base and the ability to resonate across generations, The Sims has all the potential to outshine Barbie and make an even bigger cultural impact - if such a thing is even possible.

Game designer Will Wright was inspired to create The Sims after losing his home in the 1991 Oakland firestorm. The process of rebuilding his home and replacing personal belongings sparked the idea of translating that life experience into a "virtual dollhouse." When Wright first pitched the concept to Maxis' board of directors, they were hesitant and provided limited support and funding. However, after EA acquired Maxis in 1997, they saw potential in Wright's idea.

The Directors:

Details about the directors of The Sims movie remain under wraps, but given the ambition of the project, expect a high-profile creative team and perhaps another Greta Gerwig moment... she successfully directed Barbie after all.

© Getty Images Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attending a "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art following the film's success

The Producers:

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley will lead production through her LuckyChap Entertainment, the company that delivered the massive hit Barbie. With her at the helm, the project promises to balance nostalgia with fresh, culturally relevant storytelling.

The Cast:

Casting decisions are yet to be announced, but with the film set to reflect the vast, quirky world of The Sims, it’s likely we’ll see a diverse cast of characters to match the game’s inclusive, open-ended spirit.

The Plot:

Though specific plot details are still under wraps, the movie is set to be entrenched in The Sims universe similar to Barbie. In an interview with Variety, EA's Vice President shared, "It's very much rooted in The Sims universe... what we want is to have a truly authentic Sims experience brought to a theatrical release."

© Instagram/@barbiethemovie Like Barbie The Sims movie will create it's own 'universe'

She emphasised the desire to create something that mirrors the impact of the Barbie movie while staying true to The Sims' extensive history. "There’s so much love and nostalgia for The Sims, beyond what we’d even imagined," she continued, highlighting that the film will aim to appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers across generations.

The Lore and Easter Eggs:

Expect plenty of iconic moments and lore from the games to make their way into the film. While exact elements are yet to be finalised, it's been teased that classic Sims experiences like the infamous pool-without-ladder deaths may be featured. As the VP of EA Games hinted, "You will see a lot of the Sims universe come to life…"

Everything Else:

This ambitious project aims to bridge the gap between gaming culture and mainstream film, much like Barbie did. With Margot Robbie steering production, the film hopes to make a significant impact and become a part of pop culture. As EA stated, "To make an impact the size of something like a Barbie movie is exactly what we want."