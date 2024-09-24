Amal Clooney wore the most surprising pair of slingbacks and you probably didn't notice

‘Shocking’ isn’t a word included in Amal Clooney’s sartorial vocabulary.

Typically, spectators reach for phrases spanning ‘elegant,’ ‘sophisticated’ and ‘undeniably chic,’ to describe her outfit choices. Surprise looks are few and far between.

So when the human rights lawyer slipped into a pair of colour clash slingbacks in 2014, the fashion world stood still. Amal attended the Global Summit to end Sexual Violence in Conflict in London, using the occasion to simultaneous advocate for female rights and fabulous ‘fits.

© Getty Amal attended the Global Summit wearing Oscar De La Renta heels

George Clooney’s then-wife-to-be yielded notice in a vibrant strawberry red dress featuring a structured fit, quarter-length sleeves and a pencil skirt silhouette. The thoroughly Noughties garment was paired with some printed pumps by Oscar De La Renta, depicting a striped monochrome backdrop peppered with blurred tropical floral motifs.

Coined the ‘Laura Floral Slingback Pumps,’ the playful pieces originally retailed for $695 and further showcased a pointed tow and towering stiletto heels.

© Getty Amal paired the pumps with a strawberry red dress

The British lawyer is the proud owner of many designer pumps. Dolce & Gabbana, Roger Vivier and Jimmy Choo form the foundation of her collection, which only continues to grow.

As her status in the fashion industry continues to rise, Amal’s personal style has become more adventurous.

© Getty Yellow has become Amal's go-to hue

Yellow is her pigment of choice. Perfect for summer-in-autumn transitional dressing, the buttery hue was seen on the catwalks of Jacquemus, Miu Miu, Zimmermann and Stella McCartney during their spring/summer '24 runways at the end of 2023.

Not only is she on top of the clothing trends, but Amal continues to impress with her accessories collection. Her favourite arm-candy cuts include black Dior Bar bag, a spacious Bancroft holdall by Michael Kors and Roger Vivier’s ‘Pilgrim Du Jour’ top-handle tote in frost white.

Paired with her ravishing footwear archive, Amal’s accessories inventory has helped to establish the multi-hyphenate as a true fashion darling - one that’s not afraid to take the odd risk.