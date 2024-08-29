Cate Blanchett makes me want to wear this bizarre 2000s shoe trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



In all honesty, thinking Y2K suede black peep toe heels were chic was not on our 2024 bingo card. Yet, here we are.

Spotted out and about in Venice on Wednesday, while on official Hollywood veteran business, Cate Blanchett sported the divisive shoe choice, breathing new life into the nostalgic style.

© Getty Cate made a case for OTT puff sleeves

Cate, who is known for her effortless quiet luxury looks both on and off the red carpet, decided to style the shoe with a set of black velvet trousers, a matching puff sleeve top and a pair of statement sunglasses, proving that when styled correctly, the peep-toes can look utterly luxurious.

© Getty The star sported the divisive shoes with an all-black look

Cate’s particular footwear of choice? Gianvito Rossi's 'Vamp 105mm' suede ankle boots, an iconic style belonging to the luxury footwear house that features a V-shape and peep-toe accent, blurring the lines between an ankle boot and high heel.

Peep-toe heels on a whole were made overly popular throughout the 2000s, donned by the likes of Blake Lively, Britney Spears and Sarah Jessica Parker in silver screen flicks, during red carpet award shows and on the regular for papped date night dinners. Now, in 2024 the style (much to the concern of many) is having a moment once again, included in new collections from The Row, Victoria Beckham and Miu Miu.

MORE: Cate Blanchett is bringing back this divisive 2000s belt trend

RELATED: Venice Film Festival 2024: The best celebrity street style looks

Cate joins the likes of Jenna Ortega, Wynona Rider and Taylor Russell, who are all currently in the Italian city to celebrate the 81st Venice International Film Festival, an opulent affair which celebrates cinema in all forms.

© Getty The actress graced the red carpet in Louis Vuitton jewels

On Thursday night, the Ocean's Eight star stepped out for her first red carpet appearance, swapping out her Gianvito Rossi peep-toes for a set of sleek metallic pumps which she paired with a champagne-toned Armani Privé gown and stack of Louis Vuitton jewels.

Whether you like it or not, peep-toe heels are evidently making their way back to the fashion mainstream with Cate Blanchett leading the charge.