Rita Ora just made Capri pants cool again in this affordable Mango outfit

Rita Ora just gave Capri pants the glow-up they never knew they needed, and honestly, we're here for it.

Remember Capris? Those awkwardly-length pants that were everywhere in the early 2000s? They were the go-to for everything—dinners, school dances, shopping trips, you name it.

H! Fashion’s Orion Scott explains, “For those of you who are either lucky enough to not know or just need a refresher, capri pants are in a league of their own, too long to be shorts but too short to be trousers. Capri pants sit anywhere from under the knee to a few inches above the ankle and are available in many different fabrics and styles.”

Over the weekend, in between rocking the stage at Manchester’s Pride concert, Rita stepped out in an outfit that made us do a double-take. Her stylist, Pippa Atkinson, shared the look - a quirky, yet oddly chic Capri co-ord that was as cool as it is affordable.

Rita’s outfit was an all-white, head-turning set that was giving a dose of 1950s glam. The ensemble included a halter-style crop top with structured detailing and front buttons. The top was paired with knee-length, tailored Capri pants, which showcased a subtle floral embellishment near the hem, adding a touch of femininity to the otherwise sleek look.

© @pippa.atkinson The outfit was a high-street hidden gem

She completed the outfit with clear, pointed-toe perspex heels that not only elongated her legs but also added a contemporary twist. Her choice of accessories—multiple silver rings and bracelets—enhanced the outfit's cool-girl vibe.

It turns out Capri trousers are back for good, and Rita Ora is one amongst many A-listers including Kendall Jenner and Julia Fox who are making a case for their return. It turns out, we're also totally ready to embrace them once more.

The real surprise, however, is that this chic ensemble wasn’t by a high-end designer but from the high-street’s Mango, specifically from their coveted capsule collection with Siedrés.

The trousers are currently on sale for £35.99 on the brand's website

The collaboration, which debuted in June, is a celebration of early 2000s beach club fashion, marked by vibrant colors and playful patterns. Siedrés, known for its eclectic and Y2K-inspired designs, infused the collection with noughties elements that totally resonate with our modern tastes thanks to the resurgence of the era that brought us denim minis and Uggs.

With Rita Ora’s stylish endorsement, Capri pants are set to reclaim their place, proving that even the most nostalgic trends can be made chic again.