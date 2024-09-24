Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Hannah Dodd twinned FROW at Gucci and you probably missed it

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Hannah Dodd made an effortlessly chic appearance at the Gucci SS25 show during Milan Fashion Week.

The stylish duo turned up to the Triennale di Milano, serving some seriously cool-girl vibes while watching one of the most hyped runway shows of the season.

Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, went for a modern-meets-classic look. She rocked a crisp, oversized white shirt that fell off the shoulder just right—giving a laid-back but polished vibe.

© Daniele Venturelli Hannah Dodd was spotted front row at Gucci's spring-summer 2025 show

She paired it with wide-legged, retro-style blue jeans that screamed casual cool. To keep things Gucci, she threw on a sleek leather belt and carried a brown shoulder bag that added just the right amount of luxe. And the killer red pointed heels? They added that perfect pop of colour to her whole look.

Right next to her was Nicola Coughlan, who plays our favourite Bridgerton gossip queen, Penelope Featherington. Nicola switched things up with a soft yet statement-worthy ensemble. She wore a flowy white dress layered under a rich brown suede cape that was all kinds of glam. The shoes? A major vibe; olive green stilettos embellished with sparkly gems. She rounded out her look with a burgundy mini bag that added a cute contrast, proving time and time again she's all about the elegant-meets-kitsch aesthetic.

© WWD Nicola Coughlan donned a tan suede Gucci cape for her appearance during Milan Fashion Week

These two were absolutely twinning in their neutral tones and sharp accessories, but each still kept their unique style on point. Sitting side by side in the front row, they made it clear they’re not just ones to watch for their acting chops—they're consistently serving looks too.

Blink and you’d miss how seamlessly they fit into Gucci’s whole laid-back luxe vibe for the season, but trust us, their outfits were as front-row-worthy as it gets.

© Victor Boyko Hannah and Nicola Coughlan were spotted sat together in the front row of Gucci's SS25 show

Sabato De Sarno has brought a fresh, modern twist to Gucci since taking over as creative director. The shift is a departure from the flamboyant, bold styles of past seasons, which were a signature of Alessandro Michelle’s tenure at the Italian fashion house. De Sarno’s aesthetic is less maximalist and more refined, focusing on understated elegance with clean lines and streamlined silhouettes. Since taking over in January 2023 the designer has embraced a minimalist approach, blending classic Italian tailoring with subtle details and luxurious fabrics.