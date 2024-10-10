Kylie Jenner's zip-down leather mini dress oozes space-age-chic

Hot off of the heels of her Paris Fashion Week runway debut at the Coperni show, Kylie Jenner is taking no business breaks (let’s not forget the mom-ager who raised her) launching a new collection under her namesake fashion label, Khy.

Much like the brand's previous drops, the new collection., created in collaboration with famed clubwear brand NAMILIA, is sleek, sophisticated and sensual. The Kardashian/Jenner trifecta.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner Kylie's brand is almost a year old

Posting to her 396m Instagram fans on Wednesday to announce the drop, Kylie shared a series of posed images, donning a white leather look mini dress from the collection.

The itty-bitty mini dress in question featured long sleeves, a zip-up front and a belt cut from the same fabric to cinch the waist. Kylie styled the mini zip-down in a plunging neckline style and added a full glam face of makeup, complete with a glossy berry-toned lip look.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner The sleek tailored mini dress is perfect for autumn

Putting all emphasis on her white ensemble, the 27-year-old scooped her long brunette locks into a slicked-back low bun style and eschewed her usual jewellery.

The new collection marks the second series between the two brands, the first release being the debut collection for Khy in October last year and features the iconic, sell-out faux leather trench coat which Kylie wore to announce the brand's launch.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner Kylie debuted the brand with this image back in October 2023

Khy is just one of the many brands headed up by the youngest Jenner sister, joining her long list of various empires including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and her newest venture, Sprinter - a premium vodka soda brand.

Khy’s new collection, which features a range of faux-leather staples in luxe white officially lands on the brand's website at 5pm tonight and by the looks of the comment section on Kylie's post, it’s set to sell out in mere minutes.

Kylie fans, you have been warned, set your alarms ASAP so you don’t miss out.