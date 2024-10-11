Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ariana Grande's sculptural mini dress is a Polly Pocket cosplay
Ariana Grande attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France© Matthew Stockman

The singer and actress is set to host Saturday Night Live alongside Stevie Nicks later this week

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Ariana Grande has officially stepped up her style game and fashion fans around the world can’t contain their excitement.

Spotted in an Instagram promo video for her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance alongside music icon Stevie Nicks, Ariana dazzled in a JW Anderson dress straight off the SS25 RTW catwalk. 

Turning to her stylist Mimi Cuttrell for the occasion, the R.E.M Beauty founder settled on a sculptural leather look dress with bust dart detailing and a structured circular skirt, a garment not too dissimilar from what Polly Pocket used to rock in the 90s.

Ariana traded in her signature half-up-half-down hairstyle for a side-parted slicked back ballerina bun and accessorised with a pair of dainty diamond stud earrings, sheer black tights and set of pointed-toe pumps in the same brown shade as her dress.

Ariana' Grande poses in a brown JW Anderson dress© Instagram/@arianagrande
Ariana's dress was masterpiece in eclectic tailoring

For makeup, Ari called on her go-to makeup artist Michael Anthony to create an elegant look,  using all R.E.M Beauty products. Extended fluttery lashes emphasised Ariana’s already animated-looking eyes while a lick of subtle brown-toned lip gloss tied the whole look together.

Ariana Grande poses for an Instagram pic in a brown JW Anderson dress© Instagram/@arianagrande
The 31-year-old looked like a real life Polly Pocket doll

Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson (who is also currently heading up the creating director role at Loewe) is a name synonymous with fun fashion. Whether it be Alexa Chung's favourite rubber slip-on slides designed to look like frogs, clutch bags in the shape of pigeons or dresses which mimic goldfish bags, JW Anderson and his unlikely creations are loved by fashion fanatics and  A-list celebs alike.

Ariana's dress was first seen on the catwalk during London Fashion Week © Launchmetrics
Ariana's dress was first seen on the catwalk during London Fashion Week

The former Nickelodeon star is currently making major career moves, starring as Glinda in the soon-to-be-released movie iteration of Winnie Holzman’s Wicked play. The musical/fantasy feature is set to hit cinemas on November 24th of this year, which means we’re likely going to see a lot more of Ariana and her fun-loving wardrobe very soon.

