Maya Jama's printed bikini is perfect for tropical winter escapes

Just a month into the autumn season, Maya Jama has already packed her bags for a sunny holiday in Arabia.

And in true Maya style, she packed a slew of seriously stylish itsy-bitsy bikinis in her check-in luggage.

© Instagram/@mayajama Maya showed off her toned physique in the new video

Posting to her 3.2m Instagram followers on Thursday, the Love Island host shared a video of herself dancing in her hotel room mirror, donning a printed brown and white-toned bikini from sustainable swimwear brand Ôsalé.

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t Maya’s first bikini look of the month. Just a few days ago, she shared a snap of herself taking a much-needed break in a sculpted scooped neckline option to lounge by a pool and soak amidst panoramic views of the mountains.

© Instagram/@mayajama Lucien plays Alfie in Emily in Paris

Joining her on her dreamy trip abroad was none other than Emily in Paris star and British heartthrob, Lucien Laviscount. Maya shared a photo of the actor lounging on a deckchair with the simple caption “my neighbour.”

Though the famous duo seemed to be having a fun time away on their social media accounts, the real reason they visited the West Asian Peninsula was to attend and present the Entrepreneur Award of the Year at the Fashion Trust Arabia awards. The Fashion Trust Arabia is a non-profit organisation that provides financial support, guidance and mentorships to emerging designers from across the Middle East and North Africa.

© Instagram/@cherry_create Maya stunned in a bridal-approved look for the occasion

For the opulent occasion, Maya quick changed out of her sun-kissed bikini look and into a sleek silky white gown, complete with a plunging neckline, low back and matching fringed shawl.

The glamorous It-Brit styled her long brunette locks in a slick side parted bun, elevating the already elegant look to all new heights.

For those of us who watched season 11 of Love Island UK tentatively, mainly for Maya’s incredible outfits, you’ll be happy to know that in just a few months she and her killer wardrobe will be back on screen, hosting Love Island: All Stars.

The new season is rumoured to air early next year so keep your eyes peeled for many, many more Maya fashion moments.