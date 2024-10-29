Gisele Bündchen's best pregnancy fashion moments

Congratulations are in order for Gisele Bündchen, who is expecting her third child.

The baby is her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, the Jiu-Jitsu instructor she has been dating since June 2023.

A close source to Gisele told People in a statement: "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their lives and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."

The announcement comes almost two years to the day that she finalised her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady in 2022 after 16 years of marriage. The Brazillian shares Benjamin, born in December 2009, and her Vivian, born in 2012, with her ex-husband.

Her personal style agenda embodies a Lily Van Der Woodsen 'Rich Mom' energy: preppy tailoring, luxury handbags and plenty of neutrals, a concoction that constantly oozes a sense of effortless glamour - and her previous maternity dressing was no different. During her pregnancy tenures, we witnessed stellar fashion moments on and off the runway.

The best thing about trawling the archives for Gisele's pregnancy fashion is her first two happened through the late 2000s/early 2010s - two nostalgic eras that are rife in the fashion realm right now.

So, as we wait to see how Gisele dresses her baby bump 12 years on from her last pregnancy, take a look at some of her best baby bump fashion moments so far...

© Ray Tamarra Double Denim Perfecting autumn dressing, Gisele wore a denim jacket and jeans, with a white underlayer and a burgundy handbag.

© Stickman/Bauer-Griffin Summer Chic Proving the power of less is more, a simple, long-sleeved round neck blouse and denim mini shorts oozed summer maternity cool.

© Olivia Salazar Timeless neutrals A look that fits the fashion agendas of 'quiet luxury' lovers in 2024. She paired a cream lightweight knit with white jeans and the chicest suede shoulder bag.

© Fernanda Calfat Studio Runway Boho Baby Walking in a design by Colcci during the first day of Sao Paulo Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2010, Gisele proudly sported her baby bump on the runway.

