Emma Stone perfects the high-waisted jeans look for rare appearance

From Louis Vuitton peplum gowns to everyday casuals, Emma Stone has all corners of dressing down to a fine art.

So, when the Hollywood veteran does make a rare but highly coveted appearance, naturally all eyes fall upon her outfit of choice for the occasion.

On Sunday, the actress stepped out in the Soho area of New York. While greeting fans and signing autographs, Emma sported a pair of light wash blue jeans, complete with a hybrid wide-straight silhouette, a high-rise cut and an ankle-grazing length.

© Getty The Oscar winner was spotted in New York

The 35-year-old paired the dreamy denim slacks with a simple navy cashmere jumper, black leather boots with a subtle square toe and a lipstick red baseball cap with white logo lettering.

Emma wore her auburn hair down loose in delicate waves, shielding her face from the autumnal East Coast rays with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses. A shoulder bag was elegantly hooked over her shoulder, cut from a buttery navy leather that matched her cosy knitwear choice.

© Getty The mother-of-one made a case for Americana denim

Emma has kept a low profile since winning yet another Oscar for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. Starring as Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the quirky scientist Dr Godwin Baxter, the actress received widespread attention for her Academy Award-winning performance in the film, which also saw costume designer Holly Waddington take home the Oscar for best costume.

© Poor Things Emma took home an Oscar for her portrayal in Poor Things

Bella Baxter's style in the film championed a whimsical blend of Victorian silhouettes and modern pastels. Reflective of her journey from childhood to adulthood her wardrobe was underpinned by several themes, spanning Victorian undergarments and petticoats to unconventional layering.

As she aged, Bella’s sartorials became more mature, reflecting the character’s evolution and deepening understanding of the world outside her maker’s home.

While actress Emma’s personal fashion sense is a far cry from the frills and furbelows of Bella’s decadent archive, the star no doubt knows how to throw together a sophisticated look no matter the occasion.