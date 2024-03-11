Emma Stone stops in her tracks on red carpet as head-turning dress is tweaked at Oscars 2024

At the 2024 Oscars, Emma Stone made a breathtaking entrance, perfectly embodying the glamour and grace associated with Hollywood's biggest night.

Dressed in a Louis Vuitton pastel green gown adorned with peplum detailing and floral brocade, the 35-year-old actress turned heads on the red carpet.

This year, Emma was among the luminaries vying for the Best Actress award for her role in the critically acclaimed film Poor Things, hoping to secure her second Oscar following her 2017 win for La La Land.

Emma's ensemble for the evening was meticulously chosen to highlight her elegance and unique style.

Emma Stone stopped in her tracks on Oscars

Complementing her exquisite gown was a carefully selected 30-carat diamond necklace that added an extra touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

Her brunette hair fell in soft waves around her shoulders, framing her face beautifully as she posed for the cameras.

The makeup choice of smoky eyes paired with rose lipstick accentuated her features, completing the stunning look.

During arrivals, she was seen stopping as she had her stylists adjust her stunning frock. Emma also stopped for a moment to chat to Jennifer Lawrence.

© Rich Polk Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone at the 96th Annual Oscars

The anticipation was palpable at this year's 96th Academy Awards, which celebrated the finest cinematic achievements of 2023.

With movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer leading the nominations, the evening promised to be a showcase of exceptional talent and memorable performances.

© Mike Coppola Emma wears a stunning pale green Louis Vuitton gown

Oppenheimer distinguished itself with an impressive 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, who has emerged as a frontrunner in his category following accolades at the BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards for his portrayal of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The film's nomination tally placed it just shy of the record set by "Titanic" in 1998, a testament to its impact and the quality of its production and performances, which also saw Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt recognized in supporting categories and Christopher Nolan for Best Director.

Meanwhile, Barbie faced its share of ups and downs with the Academy, securing eight nominations but also encountering notable omissions.

Margot Robbie's absence from the Best Actress nominees and Greta Gerwig's from the Best Director category sparked conversations about the Academy's choices.

© Jeff Kravitz Emma paired her gown with a 30-carat diamond necklace

However, America Ferrera's nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Barbie, particularly for a speech that resonated with feminist themes, was a highlight for the film.

Additionally, Barbie earned nods for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and two Best Song nominations, including the memorable I'm Just Ken.

Poor Things, the film that saw Emma in a daring role as a vivacious young woman, emerged as another significant contender at the awards.

Despite its unique storytelling and artistic merit, it hadn't made a significant impact at the box office. Nevertheless, Emma's portrayal garnered widespread acclaim, reinforcing her status as one of Hollywood's most versatile and talented actresses.

Having already claimed the Best Actress Oscar in 2017 for La La Land, Emma's nomination this year was a testament to her enduring excellence and ability to win audiences and critics alike with her captivating performances.

