Kaia Gerber mystifies in sparkling mermaid gown
kaia gerber in gucci green dress

Kaia Gerber mystifies in sparkling siren gown by Gucci

The model attended the 2024 LACMA awards in the iridescent design

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
On Saturday, a blanket of stars gathered at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to attend the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala. In the mix was none other than Kaia Gerber, who graced the scene in a resplendent Gucci gown that marked a clear departure from her signature monochrome red carpet looks. 

23-year-old Kaia took to the floor in a mint green gown by the prolific fashion house, complete with an all-over chevron design, a satin balconette feature, fine straps and a longline silhouette that culminated in layers of Seventies-inspired ostrich feathers.

The model debuted a glimmering makeup palette, consisting of a sirenic mint eyeshadow blend, long fluttering lashes, a touch of rose-hued blush, a dark brow, and a subtly nude lip look. 

Kaia attended the 2024 LACMA Gala in her native LA© getty
She wore her brunette hair down loose in old school Hollywood coils, styled with an off-centre parting that curled down her left shoulder. A pair of large diamond stud earrings peak out from beneath, matching her silver strappy heels also hailing from the brand. 

Dubbed a ‘modern day Cinderella’ by friends online, Kaia shared a series of behind-the-scenes images from the exclusive event, which also saw the likes of Cara Delevingne and Sofia Richie Grainge make coveted appearances at the West Coast shindig. 

kaia gerber in beautiful mint gown by Gucci© Getty
The daughter of Cindy Crawford has forged a strong relationship with Gucci, who so kindly lent her the pastel piece for the event. Since her debut with the brand, she has become a prominent face for several of its campaigns, embodying Gucci’s youthful, edgy, and sophisticated aesthetic. 

kaia gerber with a silver-green eyeshadow look© Getty
The Malibu native was featured in Gucci’s 2020 ‘Jackie 1961’ bag campaign, where her classic yet modern style inspired by her Nineties icon mother perfectly aligned with the iconic brand’s vision. 

A muse for former creative director Alessandro Michele, Kaia’s allegiance to the brand is clearly continuing into the reign of Sabato De Sarno. Something for which we are forever grateful. Cue the Gucci glamour à la Gerber.

