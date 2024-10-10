Kaia Gerber’s Ferragamo spaghetti dress is fresh off the runway

On Wednesday night, Hollywood's inner circle descended upon New York to attend the Time 100 Next event.

Among the high profile crowd was none other than Kaia Gerber, who graced the scene in a Ferragamo look freshly-plucked from the brand’s spring/summer 2025 collection.

Slipping into a brand new design from the Italian fashion house, the model hit the red carpet in a black mini dress featuring an asymmetrical neckline, a figure-sculpting silhouette and a dynamic striped construction that looped across the chest and culminated in playful, Seventies-inspired fringing at the hemline.

© Getty Kaia attended the 2024 Time100 Next Gala in New York

Kaia completed the look by stepping out into a pair of classic, point-toe black heels, styling her brunette hair down loose in mermaid waves with a deep glamour glow beauty blend.

A luscious flutter of mascara, a romantic bronzed eyeshadow palette and a peachy complexion accentuated the model’s career-defining features.

© Getty The model wore Ferragamo SS25

She was joined at the exclusive bash by Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan in custom Dior, in addition to Ashley Park, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Renee Rapp.

Kaia has been deeply coveting monochrome, whimsical outfits as of late. While she’s been maintaining a relatively low profile as of late, the star offered up a glimpse of a striking autumnal look online, serving up sartorial inspiration by the bucket load.

© Getty Cindy Crawford's daughter opted for a bronzed beauty glow

Taking style cues from her fashion icon mother, the 21-year-old platformed a tailored black tuxedo mini dress which she layered over a set of sheer tights, adorned with fluffy floral knee accents from famed London-based design house Nensi Dojaka.

Celebrated for her date night dress codes, innovative use of sheer fabric and deconstructed silhouettes, the designer made for the perfect brand addition to Kaia’s ever-growing wardrobe - home to household names spanning Valentino to Khaite.

From transparent slip numbers to spaghetti-inspired red carpet regalia, Kaia’s archive continues to blossom, leaving her legion of followers eagerly awaiting her next striking outfit concoction.