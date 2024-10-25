Victoria Beckham's cut-out top is perfect for party season 2024

The Beckhams are one of our favourite, fashion-forward families on the planet. Not only are they supportive of each other's business ventures privately and publicly, but they are always dressed impeccably from head to toe - particularly matriarch Victoria, her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, and her only daughter Harper, who is a mini VB in the making.

In her latest outfit image on social media, 50-year-old fashion designer and British icon Victoria championed the cut-out trend but with her signature chic twist. And whilst she sported the outfit in 2023, her look is actually perfect for party season 2024.

David shared a throwback photo from the side of the FC Inter Miami football pitch featuring Victoria and their friends Jamie and Corey Salter.

© Instagram/@davidbeckham David shared the throwback image on Instagram

Making the side of the football pitch her runway as usual, Victoria oozed sophistication, in a black strappy top with cut-outs under the chest and at the sides. Whilst the trend had it's major moment in 2022, cut-outs have never really left the trend cycle since. Alongside Mrs Beckham, Dua Lipa, Queen Letizia of Spain and Selena Gomez have all put their own spin on the industry-approved style for party season (some more demure than others, of course...).

Victoria paired her refined piece with simple straight-leg black trousers for a Parisian chic look with a playful edge.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Victoria also shared images from their outing in Miami in 2023

Her long hair (last year's look before she chopped it all off for 2024) cascaded over her shoulder, styled in loose waves for an 'effortless cool' style.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Her outfit was the epitome of sophistication

As we edge towards party season, Victoria's all-black ensemble is perfect for day to night. Slip a blazer over for the office, and swap your muted heels for some party courts and a dazzling bag for a refined evening look.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Her mini dress and blazer combo is also perfect for party season

If you're looking for It-girl-approved event inspo, look no further than Victoria. Earlier this month, to celebrate Brooklyn's new hot sauce launch, Cloud 23, Victoria opted for the classic LBD (little black dress, in case you were wondering), paired with a black tuxedo blazer with elegant satin lapels and finished off with black pointed court heels - the ultimate leg-lengthening footwear.

VB's wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving and it's not even Christmas yet.