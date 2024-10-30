Dua Lipa takes Barcelona in striking knit alongside boyfriend Callum Turner

Everyone’s favourite style icon Dua Lipa is taking some much-needed time off from performing on stage to thousands, spotted strutting the streets of Barcelona with her actor boyfriend Callum Turner over the weekend.

Luckily, for those of us obsessed with her and her style, her outfit game is still very much on the clock and working incredibly hard - as per.

In a series of Instagram images posted to her 87.5m followers on Tuesday, the singer, songwriter, actress and all-round muse gave fans a glimpse into what life is like for an off-duty popstar.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua's cardigan retails online for €290

In the first image of her IG dump, which was captioned “this weekend's compulsory reading was the wine list,” Dua can be seen posing in a knitted grey cardigan, woven with a barcode motif and the words 'I Love You' in black thread, from Lithuanian brand Urte Kat.

She wore the statement autumn knit over a black tank top and with a pair of belted blue jeans. Keeping things casual and chic, she decided on a glowing full face of glam, complete with rosy pink blushed cheeks and a silky brown lip look.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua is currently taking time off before heading to Singapore to perform on November 5th

Also included in her holiday round up with her beau Callum Turner, was an image of her wandering the around the Gothic Quarter streets with a coffee in hand, decked out in a heritage checked blazer adorned with neon orange graphics. She elevated her off-duty look with a gold watch, a selection of diamond rings, a cross necklace and dangly earrings.

© Instagram/@dualipa Callum and Dua have been dating since January

As for her Fantastic Beasts boyfriend, the British actor took style cues from his famous girlfriend, styling a black leather jacket with a pair of classic blue jeans.

It’s no secret that Dua’s favourite astronomical calendar season is by far summer, spotted in a slew of micro bikinis, floaty skirts, crop tops and lace mini skirts. Hence why we couldn’t be more thrilled for the style mogul to sport a few weather-appropriate looks - that we can easily recreate on our own.