Simone Ashley's matching luxe leather co-ord is autumn-approved

If, like us, you’ve been mourning the fact that there are no more Bridgerton episodes to binge, it’s likely that you’ll accept any of the leading stars' outfits to keep the wolf from the door.

Simone Ashley, who you might know as Kate Sharma, just traded in her lace-up corset and frill-fringed evening gloves for a sultry double leather look that would no doubt coin her the Diamond Of the Season, if she were in a biker gang.

Posting to her Instagram story on Monday evening, the 29-year-old It-Brit shared a stylised video of herself posing for the camera like a pro before heading to the London press day for her upcoming film, The Night Before Christmas In Wonderland.

© @rebeccacorbinmurray Simone's matching leather look is from Hermès' SS25 collection

For the occasion, Simone opted for a matching brown high-waisted leather trouser and a matching cropped short-sleeve jacket combo from Hermès. She wore the luxe combo with a cropped bralette in the same hot chocolate-hue, subtly showing off her toned midriff.

For accessories, the Sex Education actress sported a set of pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo and added a pair of gold hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher.

© @rebeccacorbinmurray Simone opted for a subtle glowy makeup look for the event

To accentuate the tonal ensemble, Simone opted for a dark brown gel manicure and left her long brunette locks out and about in a volumised side-part style.

Ever since Simone graced our small screens as Kate Sharma on the second season of the Netflix hit, her style game has been nothing short of It-Girl-coded.

© Dave Benett Simone received the Gamechanging Actor award

Just last month she joined her Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2024 in a seriously chic, butter yellow suede dress from Jacquemus, while just days before that she was spotted sitting FROW at various Milan, Paris and London fashion week shows.

All in all, if Simone Ashley isn’t on your list of fashion inspiration greats, she definitely needs to be and her luxe leather look is exhibit A.