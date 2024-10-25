Simone Ashley channels Charlie's Angels in 90s mini skirt

2024 may be the year of colour, but Simone Ashley is still paving the way for divinely sleek all-black aesthetics.

That’s not to say that Bridgerton actress is a colour avoidant. Quite the opposite in fact. She owns a slew of brilliantly hued pieces spanning sunny yellow Jacquemus gowns to candyfloss pink crocheted swimsuits, yet monochrome dressing seems to be her bread and butter.

On Thursday, Simone enjoyed a day out in New York, gracing the theatre with her ever-stylish presence. She slipped into a black high-neck long sleeve and co-ordinating black mini skirt, topped off with gold hardware and a sculpting fit.

© Instagram/@simoneashley The Bridgerton actress channelled 90s minimalism

The actress accessorised with a pair of sunglasses in a similar dark hue, stepping out in some thigh-high boots in a butter black leather construction. Over her left shoulder was hooked Alexander McQueen’s ‘The Curve’ bag, which originally retailed for £1,190. The piece featured a cylindrical structure and harness-inspired straps.

Simone wore her dark hair down loose in a gently tousled fashion and opted for a barely-there yet polished makeup look for her daily outing in the East Coast sunshine. A lick of lemon yellow nail polish and two small gold hoop earrings topped off her all-black attire.

© Getty The actress is no stranger to monochrome sartorials

Before jetting off to The Big Apple, the former Sex Education actress spent time in London, stepping out at the Ham Yard Hotel for a special screening of Queer - a new film set in Mexico City in the 1940s starring Daniel Craig, who plays an American expat named Lee.

She oozed casual charm in a cream cardigan by Spanish label Loewe, featuring an asymmetrical hem, a low v-neckline and an Earth-toned Herbarium print, which currently retails for around £1,000.

Opting for a dose of playful pigment, Simone topped off her look with some opaque black tights, black court heels and a green shoulder bag that perfectly paired with the plants on her knit.