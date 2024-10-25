Simone Ashley channels Charlie's Angels in 90s mini skirt

2024 may be the year of colour, but Simone Ashley is still paving the way for divinely sleek all-black aesthetics.
That’s not to say that Bridgerton actress is a colour avoidant. Quite the opposite in fact. She owns a slew of brilliantly hued pieces spanning sunny yellow Jacquemus gowns to candyfloss pink crocheted swimsuits, yet monochrome dressing seems to be her bread and butter.
On Thursday, Simone enjoyed a day out in New York, gracing the theatre with her ever-stylish presence. She slipped into a black high-neck long sleeve and co-ordinating black mini skirt, topped off with gold hardware and a sculpting fit.
The actress accessorised with a pair of sunglasses in a similar dark hue, stepping out in some thigh-high boots in a butter black leather construction. Over her left shoulder was hooked Alexander McQueen’s ‘The Curve’ bag, which originally retailed for £1,190. The piece featured a cylindrical structure and harness-inspired straps.
Simone wore her dark hair down loose in a gently tousled fashion and opted for a barely-there yet polished makeup look for her daily outing in the East Coast sunshine. A lick of lemon yellow nail polish and two small gold hoop earrings topped off her all-black attire.
Before jetting off to The Big Apple, the former Sex Education actress spent time in London, stepping out at the Ham Yard Hotel for a special screening of Queer - a new film set in Mexico City in the 1940s starring Daniel Craig, who plays an American expat named Lee.
She oozed casual charm in a cream cardigan by Spanish label Loewe, featuring an asymmetrical hem, a low v-neckline and an Earth-toned Herbarium print, which currently retails for around £1,000.
Opting for a dose of playful pigment, Simone topped off her look with some opaque black tights, black court heels and a green shoulder bag that perfectly paired with the plants on her knit.