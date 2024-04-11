Bradley Cooper just took style cues from his girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Have you ever dated someone whose style you didn't like? Perhaps their favourite pair of trousers caused you to physically wince, or their penchant for Crocs left you feeling cold and clammy. Luckily, that shouldn’t be an issue for Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid who we’ve noticed both hold a soft spot for the humble bomber jacket.

© Getty Brad looking stylish on the NYC streets

The Oscar-nominated actor was recently spotted strolling the streets of New York, looking exceptionally handsome in a navy bomber jacket with classic orange lining. Fun fact, did you know that a traditional pilot jacket's bright lining means that if the wearer is ever caught in a spot of bother, they can wear it inside out in the hope of attracting attention?

© Gotham Gigi Hadid's black leather bomber is from The Frankie Shop, worn over a Mugler catsuit

Bradley's squeeze Gigi has a stash of leather bombers in her coat closet and they have been papped out and about both sporting the style. Very cute.

The pair were first linked in October 2023, with eagle eyed fans spotting them out for dinner in New York. Since then, they’ve taken trips to famed Italian NYC restaurant Cucina Alba (we like to imagine they ordered a big bowl of Arrabbiata and a jumbo cheesy garlic bread.) And grabbed breakfast at Corner Bar in the city’s Chinatown (we wonder if Bradley starts the day with a nice green tea). Most recently they were spied at a Broadway performance of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. See, they’re just like us!

© Getty The love birds were spotted out in NYC earlier this year

Both boast pretty impressive dating histories, with Gigi sharing a child with One Direction heartthrob Zayn, and the rumour mill swung into overdrive when she was linked with serial bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio. Meanwhile, Bradley has dated the likes of Suki Waterhouse (who just welcomed her first child with Robert Pattinson) and supermodel Irina Shayk.

On second thought, maybe they’re not so much like us after all…