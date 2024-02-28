Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are stylish couple goals in off-duty cool outfits

One of Hollywood's most unexpected couples ( the top spot still belongs to Selena and Benny) stepped out in NYC yesterday looking cuter than ever, but if we’re being honest, our eyes were on Gigi’s incredibly curated casual outfit…

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been love birds since October, however, both keep their personal lives very personal, both only ever seen together while out on low-key dinner dates or walking hand in hand en route to a day in the city.

© Gotham How does she make hailing a cab look highly fashion?

Regardless of where they were off to this time, one thing we can confirm is that Gigi’s ensemble is giving ‘model off-duty’ in the best way possible.

The model, mother and Guest In Residence founder chose to keep her city-slicking ensemble casual, opting for a pair of loose denim pants, complete with a fringe side seam and text graphic overlay. She paired her funky jeans with a cream knitted vest, a warm brown leather jacket, rectangular framed sunglasses and the world's most popular sneaker, the Wales Bonner Adidas Samba in the same hue as her jacket.

© Gotham You can't deny, the two make for a seriously good-looking couple

As for the A Star Is Born actor, it seems the supermodel's fashion flare is rubbing off as he chose to sport a deep khaki green shacket, matching hued trousers, sunglasses and a pair of seriously hype beast-coded Nike Air Force 1’s.

© Gotham Another off-duty slay

When not donning designer on the red carpet, fronting Jacquemus campaigns or on the cover of various reputable magazines, Gigi is known for taking an under-the-radar approach to fashion. Some of her best looks to date have been sported in the city pavements.

If the couple's recent ensembles are anything to go by, we have a sneaky suspicion that Gigi and Brad could be a top contender for 2024’s most stylish celeb couple. Let this be your warning sign Rih and A$AP…