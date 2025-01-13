Rebecca Ferguson's 10 Best fashion moments of all time

Rebecca Ferguson has solidified her status as a red carpet luminary, turning heads with her penchant for dramatic, sculptural gowns that exude elegance and individuality.

The Swedish actress is redefining modern glamour, showcasing her ability to seamlessly blend classic sophistication with bold, avant-garde fashion.

Born Rebecca Louisa Ferguson Sundström on October 19, 1983, in Stockholm Sweden, she first stepped into the spotlight with the Swedish soap opera Nya Tider in 1999. She transitioned to film in 2004 with the slasher Drowning Ghost but gained international acclaim as Elizabeth Woodville in the BBC drama The White Queen (2013), earning herself a Golden Globe nomination. Ferguson’s dynamic career includes starring as MI6 agent Ilsa Faust in three Mission: Impossible films alongside Tom Cruise and delivering memorable performances in The Greatest Showman (2017), Doctor Sleep (2019), and of course the epic Dune series alongside co-stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

Raised in Stockholm, Ferguson’s British mother Rosemary, played a unique role in pop culture history, translating ABBA's Waterloo lyrics and appearing on the cover of their 1975 album. Her father, Olov Sundström, is a Swedish businessman, and Ferguson later adopted her mother’s surname as her stage name.

Behind Ferguson's recent standout red carpet moments is Belgian stylist Tom Eerebout, who masterfully curated her looks for the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning press tour, the Dune press tour, and the Met Gala. Eerebout’s vision often draws on literary and artistic inspiration, as seen in her haunting custom Thom Browne ensemble. Quoting Edgar Allan Poe’s The Raven, he described the look’s eerie essence, "Merely this and nothing more. Quoth the Raven, 'Nevermore.'" With an eye for high fashion and an impressive body of work, Rebecca Ferguson continues to captivate both on and off the screen.

Rebecca Ferguson's Best Ever Style Moments:

1/ 10 © Variety via Getty Images Raven Maiden - Met Gala 2024 Rebecca made a striking appearance at the 2024 Met Gala in a custom Thom Browne ensemble. She wore a sequin black long-sleeve gown under a voluminous black cape, lined in satin baby blue and adorned with black bird motifs, drawing inspiration from Edgar Allan Poe's 'The Raven' and showcasing her flair for thematic fashion.

2/ 10 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Gothic Elegance - Dune: Part Two 2024 At the London premiere of Dune: Part Two, Rebecca embraced a gothic aesthetic in a black Fendi Spring 2024 Couture gown. The dress featured silver embroidered shapes, marrying her gothic sensibilities with a futuristic theme, aligning perfectly with the film's sci-fi narrative.

3/ 10 © Mike Marsland/WireImage Edgy Sophistication - Dune Press Tour 2024 Ferguson opted for a daring look, featuring sculptural textures and sleek boots, during the Dune: Part Two press tour. The monochromatic ensemble embodied fierce sophistication with an effortless cool-girl edge.



4/ 10 © WireImage Galactic Drama - Mission Impossible Premiere 2023 Ferguson donned a stunning strapless couture gown from the Belgian brand Maison Natan. Featuring a structured bodice, a cinched waist, and a dramatic flared skirt, it could have easily been a 'classic' Hollywood glam moment. However, the actress amped it up with a breathtaking futuristic necklace designed by Christophe Coppens. The sleek, slicked-back bun and a soft smokey eye provided the perfect understated finishing touches, allowing the statement jewellery to take centre stage at the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One New York premiere.

5/ 10 © Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Pearly Perfection - Mission: Impossible London Premiere 2023 Rebecca channeled ethereal vibes in a pearl-draped dress from Vivienne Westwood. With soft draping and intricate details, this timeless look radiated red-carpet sophistication while embracing a delicate, ethereal touch. The addition of pearls elevated the ensemble to divine perfection. The corseted look was actually a wedding gown which hailed from Westwood's 2023 bridal collection.

6/ 10 © WireImage Power Dressing - Silo Premiere 2023 At the premiere of Silo, Rebecca opted for a modern minimalist look with an oversized beige suit designed by Olivier Theyskens. Paired with a sleek leather tie and platform heels, this androgynous ensemble offered a fresh take on power dressing, demonstrating her versatility in fashion.

7/ 10 © Corbis via Getty Images Hooded Couture - Paris Fashion Week 2023 Rebecca embraced avant-garde chic with a Dior hooded cape at Paris Fashion Week. The earthy tones and dramatic draping gave this outfit a mysterious yet modern vibe, standing out as a bold choice among the fashion elite at Christian Dior's SS23 Haute Couture show.

8/ 10 © Getty Images Whimsical Romance - Venice Film Festival 2021 In a striking Dior gown, Rebecca embraced ethereal charm with layers of sheer blush tulle and a giant pink floral centrepiece. Perfectly on-brand for the Venice Film Festival, this romantic masterpiece turned heads and showcased her penchant for bold, couture drama.



9/ 10 © Getty Images Galactic Glam - Life Premiere 2017 Rebecca stunned in a full-sleeved Emilia Wickstead AW17 dress at the Life premiere. The lace and modest high neckline balanced cosmic allure with classic tailoring. She finished the look with Pomellato bracelets and Giuseppe Zanotti platforms. A bold red lip added the perfect pop of colour.