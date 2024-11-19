You can now rent Victoria Beckham's 'mother of the groom' dress from Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

We're constantly turning to A-listers for style inspiration, and a global favourite is, of course, Victoria Beckham.

Her ultra-elegant style agenda is unmatched. A sartorial cocktail of perfectly tailored suits, mesmerising slip dresses and all-black outfits suitable for any occasion make up the majority of her fashion-editor-adored wardrobe.

Naturally, she almost exclusively wears pieces from her eponymous fashion brand, Victoria Beckham, which as a high-end designer label that presents regularly at Paris Fashion Week, costs a pretty penny for fans to buy.

Now, however, one of her most iconic looks of recent times - the dress she wore to her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, is now available to rent on social fashion rental platform By Rotation

© @victoriabeckham Victoria stunned in her own design at Brooklyn's wedding

Victoria oozed black tie elegance in the Victoria Beckham Liquid Metallic Gown In Silver, a limited edition slip which retailed for £2,450, and is no longer available on the website.

When it became available to purchase online and in her 36 Dover Street store, VB explained on Instagram that the dress was: "inspired by the Studio 54 era, this very special and delicate gown is inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night, and was developed using the finest metallic yarn from my favourite mill in Como, Italy."

The dress is now available on By Rotation, via lender @phoebereid for £120 for three days (£40 per day), £168 for seven (£24 per day) or £12 per day for a longer period.

Platform founder Eshita Kabra Davies previously told H! Fashion: "Renting an outfit is not only more sustainable but "you can also be a bit more experimental with your style. Another bonus is if you’ve wanted to try a brand before but didn’t want to commit to the price tag, you can rent it and you can see whether it fits your style."

Recreating Victoria Beckham's style has never been more accessible and affordable...