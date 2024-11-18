Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham's lace bodysuit and tailored jacket combo perfects sultry sophistication
The fashion and beauty mogul shared a romance-infused video on Instagram

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Fashion and beauty icon Victoria Beckham took to Instagram last weekend to talk about the inspiration behind one of her signature Victoria Beckham Beauty fragrances, Suite 302.

Whilst we were mesmerised by the ambience she created, filming from inside the celebrity hotspot Cafe Lapérouse in Paris, with quintessentially charming classical French music playing over the top, it was her sophisticated yet sexy outfit that captured fashion fans' attention.

Her outfit was perfect for the ambience she wanted to create: sophisticated and glamorous but with an alluring edge. VB opted for the black Patch Pocket Jacket from her eponymous fashion label, paired with matching straight-leg trousers. 

While a dark-coloured tailored outfit is her signature, she gave the look a daring edge by layering with a cropped lace bralette, showing us a super easy way to take the classic suit from day to night.

She captioned the image: "There’s something so glamorous about Paris—it feels very opulent… so sexy." She continued to explain how the notes of Suite 302 create this vibe: "An erotic mélange of black cherry and red peppercorn conjures up dimmed hotel rooms clouded in rose centifolia, midnight violet and narcotic musk, and plush velvets saturated with papyrus, black leather and masculine tobacco leaf."

Victoria Beckham wears a lace dress from her PSS25 collection© @victoriabeckham
The daring dress is from her brand's PSS25 collection

Outfits with an edge of sultry glamour have been a go-to for the Beckham matriarch this season and we can't get enough. In September, she wore what we're calling her most daring fashion creation so far. Made entirely out of sleek black lace, the midi dress features intricate panelling detailing designed to look like underwear, a plunging neckline and a sultry open back. We first saw the dress on a celebrity when Meghann Fahy for The Perfect Couple premiere.

Victoria is the epitome of sophistication, and her latest look is a versatile, fashion-forward ensemble that is perfect for party season.

