Elle Fanning has stellar style and the fashion world is starting to notice
The younger sister of Dakota Fanning is swiftly ascending the fashion ranks 

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Elle Fanning is Hollywood's golden muse. Her onscreen talents coupled with her doll-like beauty and ethereal wardrobe position her as a force to be reckoned with, much like her older sister Dakota Fanning.

The 26-year-old seamlessly blends ethereal charm with avant-garde boldness in both her career and fashion. Ever in-the-know when it comes to style, she oscillates between whimsical Valentino gowns and preppy Bottega Veneta suits, the Georgia native always exudes an air of youthful sophistication. Her red-carpet presence mirrors her acting repertoire - fearlessly versatile yet deeply nuanced. 

From her breakout in Super 8 to the regal dynamism of The Great, Elle commands the screen with grace and gravitas. The two key ingredients to also honing an unparalleled sense of personal style. 

Elle fanning in custom Balmain
Elle in custom Balmain
Elle fanning in Miu Miu set
Elle in Miu Miu
Elle fanning in Gucci green dress
Elle in Gucci

Whether donning a dreamy Gucci creation or fronting a campaign for a luxury house, she’s never far from a luxury label of two. Hence why, the fashion world has started to take note.

Once could say Elle’s journey in the industry has been a slow burner. We’ve never questioned her fashion choices, in fact, we continue to revere them. But only now has the star truly ascended the sartorial ranks. For that, we have her recent press tour to thank. 

View post on Instagram
 

Elle is currently promoting her latest film A Complete Unknown, a 2024 biographical drama directed by James Mangold, exploring the life of Bob Dylan during his pivotal rise to fame in the 1960s. The film delves into Bob Dylan's artistry, cultural impact, and personal struggles, starring Timothée Chalamet in a transformative performance as the legendary musician.

Elle fanning in vintage Balmain
Elle in vintage Balmain
Elle fanning in Gucci gown
Elle in Gucci
Elle fanning in vintage Galliano
Elle in vintage Galliano

As we all know, press tours bring with them scintillating wardrobes and armies of stylists. Elle has worked closely with celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen for the past thirteen years, who has called in looks courtesy of Dior, Dries Van Noten, vintage Galliano and Alexander McQueen on behalf of the Spielberg star.

Samantha has also aided older sister Dakota on her sartorial journey, styling both sisters to perfection on the regular. The stylist is also credited with the creation of Elle’s custom Balmain gown worn to the Met Gala 2024. Brie Larson, Kirsten Dunst and Jodie Foster are also among the creative’s A-lister clientele.

Elle’s instinctive eye for style, paired with the expertise of her trusted stylist, has firmly cemented her place at the forefront of fashion’s radar. Whether embracing timeless elegance or daring experimentation, the actress continually redefines red carpet glamour. As for her next look, we can only expect the unexpected - an iconic moment in the making.lle in

