Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Best Fashion Moments

Her husband, British property developer and member of Italian nobility Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has also had his fair share of standout style moments - whether that's because of his natural flair for creativity (his company Banda Property is a property development and interior design company his Italian heritage or simply because his wife's taste is influencing him is unknown, but the 41-year-old doesn't look out of place on the arm of the stylish princess.
You may also like
The couple married in July 2020 after postponing their original May nuptials, tying the knot in Windsor in a small, private ceremony.
A particular event that put him on our radar as a modish man? Princess Eugenie’s charity event, the Anti-Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala. Edoardo and Beatrice matched in monochromatic outfits that were the definition of fashionable couple goals.
Scroll on to see some of his standout style moments so far...
Wimbledon, 2024
Edoardo opted for suave camel tones layered with a blue shirt and burgundy tie.
Cheltenham Races, 2024
Edoardo matched with Princess Beatrice in quintessentially Cheltenham fashion, wearing a houndstooth trousers and waistcoat set, a herringbone coat and a flat cap.
Vogue World: London, 2023
The couple stepped out in style at the 2023 Vogue World event in London. Instead of the traditional black tuxedo suit, Edoardo opted for a pristine white jacket with a contrasting black bow tie.
The Anti Slavery Collective Gala, 2023
The couple oozed chic in matching monochromatic outfits. Edoardo oozed suave in a cream jacket and white shirt combination, which perfectly complimented Bearice's accessories.
Frieze London Art Fair, 2021
Casual cool was on the agenda during Frieze 2021. Edoardo wore a navy blazer with relaxed trousers, a white shirt and trainers.
Lenny Kravitz's UK Photography Exhibition, 2019
Earth tones are always as a good idea, as prove by this white shirt, green trouser and brown suede shoes combination.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more