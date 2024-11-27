Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Best Fashion Moments
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's best fashion moments

See Princess Beatrice's husband's most noteworthy style moments

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Over recent years, Princess Beatrice of York has completely revamped her style agenda (at the helm of her stylist Olivia Buckingham), becoming a fully fledged fashion muse. 

Her husband, British property developer and member of Italian nobility Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has also had his fair share of standout style moments - whether that's because of his natural flair for creativity (his company Banda Property is a property development and interior design company his Italian heritage or simply because his wife's taste is influencing him is unknown, but the 41-year-old doesn't look out of place on the arm of the stylish princess. 

The couple married in July 2020 after postponing their original May nuptials, tying the knot in Windsor in a small, private ceremony.

A particular event that put him on our radar as a modish man? Princess Eugenie’s charity event, the Anti-Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala. Edoardo and Beatrice matched in monochromatic outfits that were the definition of fashionable couple goals.

Scroll on to see some of his standout style moments so far... 

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang

Wimbledon, 2024

Edoardo opted for suave camel tones layered with a blue shirt and burgundy tie.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day 3 'St Patrick's Thursday' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2024 in Cheltenham, England© Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty

Cheltenham Races, 2024

Edoardo matched with Princess Beatrice in quintessentially Cheltenham fashion, wearing a houndstooth trousers and waistcoat set, a herringbone coat and a flat cap.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang

Vogue World: London, 2023

The couple stepped out in style at the 2023 Vogue World event in London. Instead of the traditional black tuxedo suit, Edoardo opted for a pristine white jacket with a contrasting black bow tie.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre on November 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Anti Slavery Collective)© Dave Benett

The Anti Slavery Collective Gala, 2023

The couple oozed chic in matching monochromatic outfits. Edoardo oozed suave in a cream jacket and white shirt combination, which perfectly complimented Bearice's accessories.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York attend Ned's Club Lounge at Frieze London Art Fair at Regent's Park on October 13, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ned's Club)© Dave Benett

Frieze London Art Fair, 2021

Casual cool was on the agenda during Frieze 2021. Edoardo wore a navy blazer with relaxed trousers, a white shirt and trainers.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York attend the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Perignon 'Assemblage' exhibition, the launch Of Lenny Kravitz' UK Photography Exhibition, on July 10, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Perignon)© Dave Benett

Lenny Kravitz's UK Photography Exhibition, 2019

Earth tones are always as a good idea, as prove by this white shirt, green trouser and brown suede shoes combination.

