Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Best Fashion Moments

Over recent years, Princess Beatrice of York has completely revamped her style agenda (at the helm of her stylist Olivia Buckingham), becoming a fully fledged fashion muse.

Her husband, British property developer and member of Italian nobility Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has also had his fair share of standout style moments - whether that's because of his natural flair for creativity (his company Banda Property is a property development and interior design company his Italian heritage or simply because his wife's taste is influencing him is unknown, but the 41-year-old doesn't look out of place on the arm of the stylish princess.

The couple married in July 2020 after postponing their original May nuptials, tying the knot in Windsor in a small, private ceremony.

A particular event that put him on our radar as a modish man? Princess Eugenie’s charity event, the Anti-Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala. Edoardo and Beatrice matched in monochromatic outfits that were the definition of fashionable couple goals.

Scroll on to see some of his standout style moments so far...

© Karwai Tang Wimbledon, 2024 Edoardo opted for suave camel tones layered with a blue shirt and burgundy tie.

© Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty Cheltenham Races, 2024 Edoardo matched with Princess Beatrice in quintessentially Cheltenham fashion, wearing a houndstooth trousers and waistcoat set, a herringbone coat and a flat cap.

© Karwai Tang Vogue World: London, 2023 The couple stepped out in style at the 2023 Vogue World event in London. Instead of the traditional black tuxedo suit, Edoardo opted for a pristine white jacket with a contrasting black bow tie.

© Dave Benett The Anti Slavery Collective Gala, 2023 The couple oozed chic in matching monochromatic outfits. Edoardo oozed suave in a cream jacket and white shirt combination, which perfectly complimented Bearice's accessories.

© Dave Benett Frieze London Art Fair, 2021 Casual cool was on the agenda during Frieze 2021. Edoardo wore a navy blazer with relaxed trousers, a white shirt and trainers.