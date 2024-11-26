Rita Ora’s turns 34: Her best red carpet looks to date

Happy Birthday wishes are in order for triple threat actress, music maven and fashion muse Rita Ora as she celebrates her 34th birthday on November 26.

The It-Brit has been a household name ever since her first foray into the music realm back in 2007 and has since gained praise around the globe for both her talents and dress sense.

When she’s not hosting The Masked Singer US, performing to hundreds of thousands of fans on stage or en route to her daily pilates class, Rita can usually be found sporting a slew of seriously stylish looks on the red carpet and beyond.

From her 2024 MTV EMA hosting ensembles (there were 11 in total) to her prosthetic reptile horns at the 2023 Fashion Awards, the now 34-year-old never disappoints when it comes to fashion.

In celebration of her birthday, we rounded up some of the taste-maker's most iconic looks from her 34 years spent earthside.

PSA: There’s a lot (and we can't preface this face enough) of sheer looks.

1/ 14 © OLI SCARFF MTV EMA Awards, 2024 Her most recent red carpet look was most definitely one for the books. Before hosting the 2024 MTV EMA Awards, Rita took to the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder gown adorned in hair detailing from Ashi Studio.



2/ 14 © MICHAEL TRAN 76th Emmy Awards, 2024 Having a baby-pink Barbie moment, Rita joined her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi at the 76th Emmy Awards in a strapless blush gown with feather-fringed sleeve accents.

3/ 14 © Michael Baker Descendants: The Rise of Red World Premiere, 2024 To celebrate her most recent acting role as the Queen of Hearts in Descendants: The Rise of Red, Rita dressed met the brief on the premiere red carpet in a sheer racy red gown with a thigh-high slit detail.

4/ 14 © WWD The Fashion Awards, 2023 Possibly one of her most eclectic ensembles to date, for the 2023 The Fashion Awards Rita donned a sleek black backless dress from her collection with Primark and accessorised with prosthetic horns fixed down her spinal column.

5/ 14 © Dave Benett British Vogue: Forces For Change, 2023 Donning possibly her most daring look to date at the 2023 British Vogue: Forces For Change event, Rita opted for a sheer black dress worn with nothing underneath, a clutch bag, strappy heels and a slick-back bun.

6/ 14 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis amfAR Gala Venezia, 2023 Sporting yet another sheer ensemble, Rita opted for a dreamy black kaftan-esque look which she wore over a nude-toned body suit, a twinkling crystal belt and a set of Nicola Peltz-Beckham-apporved sky-high platform heels.

7/ 14 © Alberto Rodriguez Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2023 Donning an ethereal all-white gown complete with a tailored busier corset and tulle skirt from Wiederhoeft, Rita's Oscar afterparty look was a nuptial-chic moment that inspired many brides-to-be.

8/ 14 © Don Arnold Sydney Film Festival, 2023 Proving not all red carpet events need a gilded gown, Rita styled an uber-cute blue and pink mini skirt and blazer co-ord with platform black Versace heels - a look which solidified her as one of the world's most cultivated style It-Girls.

9/ 14 © Mike Marsland The Fashion Awards, 2022 Rita has proved on more than one occasion that red is her colour. For the 2022 Fashion Awards, she styled a sheer Nensi Dojaka dress with red heels and striking prosthetic fish-like gills on her face.

10/ 14 © Variety Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2022 Voluminous sleeves were Rita's kryptonite for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022. Channelling major Old Hollywood Glamour vibes for the occasion, Rita stunned in a black strapless Miss Sohee gown layered with an embellished Sohee Park cape.

11/ 14 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Marvel Studios' Eternals Premiere, 2021 Sporting a striking slim-fitting long-sleeve white gown with a decadent cascading daminaté accent and bust cut-out feature.

12/ 14 © ATTILA KISBENEDEK MTV Europe Music Awards, 2021 Proving pantsuits are far from boring, Rita donned a strapless black option with feather detailing and black strappy heels to the 2021 MTV EMA Awards.

13/ 14 © TOLGA AKMEN BRIT Awards, 2018 To take the 2018 BRIT Awards red carpet, Rita opted for a dramatic-tiered feathered gown and a stack of crystal bangles.