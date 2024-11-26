Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora’s turns 34: Her best red carpet looks to date
From her sheerest look ever to her iconic 2017 dressing gown and towel look, in honour of the It-Brit's big day, we take a look at her best red carpet looks

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Happy Birthday wishes are in order for triple threat actress, music maven and fashion muse Rita Ora as she celebrates her 34th birthday on November 26.

The It-Brit has been a household name ever since her first foray into the music realm back in 2007 and has since gained praise around the globe for both her talents and dress sense. 

When she’s not hosting The Masked Singer US, performing to hundreds of thousands of fans on stage or en route to her daily pilates class, Rita can usually be found sporting a slew of seriously stylish looks on the red carpet and beyond. 

From her 2024 MTV EMA hosting ensembles (there were 11 in total) to her prosthetic reptile horns at the 2023 Fashion Awards, the now 34-year-old never disappoints when it comes to fashion. 

In celebration of her birthday, we rounded up some of the taste-maker's most iconic looks from her 34 years spent earthside. 

PSA: There’s a lot (and we can't preface this face enough) of sheer looks. 

1/14

British singer-songwriter Rita Ora poses on the red carpet upon arrival to present the MTV EMAsat the Co-op live stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 10, 2024. The ceremony's 30th edition, which brings together the biggest names in world music, takes place at Manchester's new Co-op Live venue, with ten of the eleven artists nominated the most, being women© OLI SCARFF

MTV EMA Awards, 2024

Her most recent red carpet look was most definitely one for the books. Before hosting the 2024 MTV EMA Awards, Rita took to the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder gown adorned in hair detailing from Ashi Studio.


2/14

British singer Rita Ora arrives for the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024© MICHAEL TRAN

76th Emmy Awards, 2024

Having a baby-pink Barbie moment, Rita joined her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi at the 76th Emmy Awards in a strapless blush gown with feather-fringed sleeve accents.

3/14

Descendants: The Rise of Red World Premiere, 2024 © Michael Baker

Descendants: The Rise of Red World Premiere, 2024

To celebrate her most recent acting role as the Queen of Hearts in Descendants: The Rise of Red, Rita dressed met the brief on the premiere red carpet in a sheer racy red gown with a thigh-high slit detail.

4/14

Rita Ora at The Fashion Awards 2023, Presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England© WWD

The Fashion Awards, 2023

Possibly one of her most eclectic ensembles to date, for the 2023 The Fashion Awards Rita donned a sleek black backless dress from her collection with Primark and accessorised with prosthetic horns fixed down her spinal column.

5/14

Rita Ora attends British Vogue's 'Forces For Change' at The MAINE Mayfair on November 23, 2023 in London, England© Dave Benett

British Vogue: Forces For Change, 2023

Donning possibly her most daring look to date at the 2023 British Vogue: Forces For Change event, Rita opted for a sheer black dress worn with nothing underneath, a clutch bag, strappy heels and a slick-back bun.

6/14

Rita Ora attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2023 during the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

amfAR Gala Venezia, 2023

Sporting yet another sheer ensemble, Rita opted for a dreamy black kaftan-esque look which she wore over a nude-toned body suit, a twinkling crystal belt and a set of Nicola Peltz-Beckham-apporved sky-high platform heels.

7/14

Rita Ora arrives at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California© Alberto Rodriguez

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2023

Donning an ethereal all-white gown complete with a tailored busier corset and tulle skirt from Wiederhoeft, Rita's Oscar afterparty look was a nuptial-chic moment that inspired many brides-to-be.

8/14

Rita Ora attends the world premiere of "The New Boy" at the Sydney Film Festival 2023 opening night at State Theatre on June 07, 2023 in Sydney, Australia© Don Arnold

Sydney Film Festival, 2023

Proving not all red carpet events need a gilded gown, Rita styled an uber-cute blue and pink mini skirt and blazer co-ord with platform black Versace heels - a look which solidified her as one of the world's most cultivated style It-Girls.

9/14

Rita Ora attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England© Mike Marsland

The Fashion Awards, 2022

Rita has proved on more than one occasion that red is her colour. For the 2022 Fashion Awards, she styled a sheer Nensi Dojaka dress with red heels and striking prosthetic fish-like gills on her face.

10/14

Rita Ora at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California© Variety

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2022

Voluminous sleeves were Rita's kryptonite for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022. Channelling major Old Hollywood Glamour vibes for the occasion, Rita stunned in a black strapless Miss Sohee gown layered with an embellished Sohee Park cape.

11/14

Rita Ora attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Marvel Studios' Eternals Premiere, 2021

Sporting a striking slim-fitting long-sleeve white gown with a decadent cascading daminaté accent and bust cut-out feature.

12/14

British singer-songwriter Rita Ora poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary on November 14, 2021© ATTILA KISBENEDEK

MTV Europe Music Awards, 2021

Proving pantsuits are far from boring, Rita donned a strapless black option with feather detailing and black strappy heels to the 2021 MTV EMA Awards.

13/14

British singer-songwriter Rita Ora poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018© TOLGA AKMEN

BRIT Awards, 2018

To take the 2018 BRIT Awards red carpet, Rita opted for a dramatic-tiered feathered gown and a stack of crystal bangles. 

14/14

Rita Ora attends the MTV EMAs 2017 at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England© Daniele Venturelli

MTV EMAs, 2017

Possibly one of our favourite red carpet looks from the musical maven was her 2017 MTV EMA's robe and towel look which she wore with an opulent stack of diamond necklaces and drop earrings. 

