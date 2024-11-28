Dua Lipa's fishnet tights, knee-high boots and leather bodysuit combo is an emo-chic dream

Surprise, surprise Dua Lipa has once again made us question whether or not we should tap back into our 14-year-old goth phase.

As a lover of all things leather, the British singer proved just how versatile the luxe material can be when styled to perfection.

In an Instagram series posted to her 87.4m followers on Thursday morning, the It-Brit showed off her impeccable on-stage wardrobe, and as expected it’s an ensemble that's cooler than cool.

© @dualipa The Illusion singer loves a bold leather moment

To perform to thousands of fans in Bangkok on Wednesday night the 29-year-old triple threat singer, songwriter and entrepreneur opted for a quintessentially Dua look, pairing a set of fishnet tights with a strapless belted leather body suit and knee-high boots.

In true pop-star fashion, Dua accessorised the striking look with a chunky diamond-encrusted silver necklace from Tiffany & Co. and a selection of rings.

© @dualipa Luxe leather is quickly becoming Dua's signature style

For hair and makeup, Dua opted for her signature black winged eyeliner look and loosely waved mermaid locks.

Over the past few weeks while on her year-long Radical Optimism Tour, the Jacquemus muse has proved on more than one occasion that a boot and leather combo is her current style kryptonite.

© @dualipa Dua has proved time and time again that her wardrobe is peak-chic

Last wee,k she styled a bright yellow knitted cardigan with a set of leather micro mini hot pants, sheer tights and her go-to knee-high boots. Just days before that she made a strong case for bead-embellished mini skirts, pairing a Miu Miu option with a V-neck sweater.

If you thought things stopped there, while in Singapore she was seen out and about with her tour team in a black leather midi skirt, heeled boots and a graphic tee.

Luxe leather accessories and ready-to-wear pieces will forever be a hero option in the wardrobes of those most fashionable, not only are they forever timeless, they’re also peak-chic, as so effortlessly proved by Dua on more than one occasion.