The 4 most popular shoe styles for AW24 according to data

The votes are in and It’s finally official. The Adidas Samba is no longer the world's most favourable footwear silhouette, beaten out of the top spot by Emily Ratajkowski’s favourite style, the Puma Speedcat Sparco and Dua Lipa’s beloved Alaïa fishnet ballet flats.

According to Lyst’s The Lyst Index - a quarterly report where the world's biggest and most intelligent fashion shopping platform ranks the fashion realm's hottest brands and products, conducted using over 200m shoppers behaviours, four footwear styles came out on top, and the results might be slightly surprising.

To find the world’s hottest products, Lyst filters more than eight million items by volume of social media mentions, searches, page views, interactions and sales in the Lyst app.

"We group colours for styles, and take into account global demand per volume of stock available." - Lyst

1st Place Coming in first place was of course the Alaïa Fishnet Ballet flat, loved and worn on repeat by the likes of Dua Lipa, Lily Collins and the coolest fashion week attendees. The leather ballet flat style rose to fame during the rise of the mesh and sheer aesthetic and filled a much-needed gap in the casual yet chic shoe market. On the whole, Alaïa jumped 12 places on the overall list to become the fifth-hottest fashion brand in the world, with demand for the brand reaching a whopping 51% this quarter. © My Theresa

© Flannels 2nd Place Second prize was awarded to Puma’s Speedcat Sparco OG Sneakers in the fiery red colourway. First seen on the feet of Emily Ratajkowski as she strutted down the NYC streets on one of her daily hot girl walks, the style quickly caught the eyes of those most notable, including Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan. The style, which was first introduced in 1999 in a fireproof version for Formula One drivers, also fuelled the demand for retro trainer silhouettes, with statistics spiking by 523% in August.

3rd Place Taking out third place was not a trainer nor a ballet flat but instead a mid-shaft biker boot, specifically from Copenhagen cool-girl brand Ganni. Chunky biker boots made a triumphant return to the style sphere this year with Miu Miu leading the charge with the release of their leather buckle boots. Ganni’s option has a much more affordable price tag in comparison to Miu Miu designer price tag, coming in at £654. © Ganni

Whether you agree or disagree with this quarter’s most favoured footwear styles the proof is in the pudding and the facts do not lie.

© Lyst

Also included on the hot list was Bella Hadid's favourite Coach Suede Brooklyn Shoulder Bag, Miu Miu's Arcadie Suede Bag, Tom Ford's oversized aviator style Bronson Glasses and The Frankie Shop's Pleated Piper Pants.